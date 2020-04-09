Home box office: Orpheum Theater keeps Flagstaff connected during pandemic

As the weeks of quarantine turn to months, the effects of the global pandemic are being felt throughout the community in ways large and small. Flagstaff’s landmark concert hall, the Orpheum Theater, like other venues, has had to grapple with the challenges of what it means to be in the entertainment business during a time of self-isolation.
“Obviously these are unprecedented times for all of us, not just for those of us in the entertainment community,” Charles Smith, owner of the Orpheum, says. “It’s impacting the artists, it’s impacting tourism, it’s impacting our sponsors, it’s impacting everyone who loves the arts.”
In the face of state-mandated shelter-in-place orders, nearly all of northern Arizona’s non-essential businesses are on hiatus.
“At this point it is safe to say that we are shut down,” Susan Walter, general manager of the Orpheum, says. “We have no shows scheduled for the next six weeks. Fortunately we have been able to postpone or reschedule most of our events.”
Though the stage may be dark and the box office quiet, the theater’s staff is still busy at work.
“We’ve focused on the ways in which we can still be visible in the community, with the starting of our YouTube channel and our live webcasting featuring local artists. It’s impossible to be insular. We’re in this together: us, the artists, the Flagstaff community,” Walter says.
Aside from their role as the premier concert venue in downtown Flagstaff, one of the major functions of the Orpheum is its role as a rental facility. In recent years the historic theater has hosted nonprofit fundraising events like Flagstaff’s Lunar Legacy series with Lowell Observatory as well as Northern Arizona University’s Athletics Kick-Off Event, among many others.
“Rentals make up a big part of our revenue,” Walter says. “As a result of us not being able to host events, we’ll need to fund raise and reach out to the community for support. We need to keep our trained personnel on payroll until we are up and running again. [The Orpheum] is a large, 100-year-old building where even base utilities add up at the end of the month.”
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Orpheum was selling out shows and was ready to unveil its new, state-of-the-art sound system. The free concert showcasing the “New Sound of Northern Arizona” slated for March 20 was canceled.
“It has been frustrating. We have this new amazing sound system and we can’t share it with anybody yet,” Molly Baker, Orpheum marketing specialist, says.
“We’re going to be collaborating with Discover Flagstaff to host our first livestreaming concerts in early May. It is one way we can still show off the new sound system that we are so excited about,” Stephen Pelligrini, the theater’s marketing manager, says.
Discover Flagstaff is branch of the Economic Vitality Division of the City of Flagstaff, charged with promoting, marketing and supporting the city as a year round tourist destination.
“We already have a few bands on the hook. We’re hoping to provide a really cool experience; this would be a first for the theater, a first for Flag. It’ll be on our stage, with our full PA [system]; this will be the closest our community will have to a live show,” Pelligrini says.
The Orpheum’s newly launched Youtube channel, The Orpheum Presents—Flagstaff is yet another way the theater is continuing to connect with the community.
“We’ll be uploading new shows from our archives every three days or so. So far we’ve put up videos from Sugar and the Mint, Sap Dabblers, Yak Attack, with a lot more coming soon,” Pelligrini says.
In spite of the setbacks, the crew at the Orpheum is resoundingly optimistic. And given all their creative strategies, they have good reason to be.
“The path we’re taking with social media is to just connect people through music, like our #ThisDayinMusicHistory posts,” Baker says. “Music can be a very positive and cathartic experience, very healing. We want to share songs we all love as a way to uplift the community during these times.”
“As the social restrictions lighten and we can welcome 50 people, 100 people and so on, we are going to be able to work with that. We’ll throw a social distancing dance party, we’ll host free community events to showcase the new PA, we’ll have merch sales to raise funds,” Walters says.
The venue is still booking shows for the summer and fall, according to Pelligrini.
“We’re very hopeful for June or mid-May. We’re not going to be naive and open before we get an official ‘OK,’” he says.
The Orpheum is also looking to partner with downtown restaurants and bars for dinner-and-a-movie packages once the social restrictions have been lifted.
“Everyone downtown is in a similar boat, everyone in the industry has been impacted. It is a symbiotic relationship and we want to be a resource to our neighbors any way we can,” Walters added.
To stay up to date with any and all virtual events from the Orpheum Theater, visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com, where you can also find information about the venue’s YouTube channel.
