Home box office: Orpheum Theater keeps Flagstaff connected during pandemic

“We already have a few bands on the hook. We’re hoping to provide a really cool experience; this would be a first for the theater, a first for Flag. It’ll be on our stage, with our full PA [system]; this will be the closest our community will have to a live show,” Pelligrini says.

The Orpheum’s newly launched Youtube channel, The Orpheum Presents—Flagstaff is yet another way the theater is continuing to connect with the community.

“We’ll be uploading new shows from our archives every three days or so. So far we’ve put up videos from Sugar and the Mint, Sap Dabblers, Yak Attack, with a lot more coming soon,” Pelligrini says.

In spite of the setbacks, the crew at the Orpheum is resoundingly optimistic. And given all their creative strategies, they have good reason to be.

“The path we’re taking with social media is to just connect people through music, like our #ThisDayinMusicHistory posts,” Baker says. “Music can be a very positive and cathartic experience, very healing. We want to share songs we all love as a way to uplift the community during these times.”