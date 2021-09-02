Hikes, Bikes and Trikes: Wildlife watching with Mother Road Brewing Co.

Each month, we ask local Flagstaff experts to fill us in on their favorite hikes, biking trails, secret spots and roads less travelled. This issue, Flagstaff’s favorite Mother Road Brewing Company has the lowdown on how they’re making it easier to see our local wildlife in their natural habitat.

Mother Road Brewing Company’s purpose is to build community one pint at a time. One of the ways our crew does this is through the conservation of Arizona’s natural resources.

We launched Conserve and Protect Golden Ale, a collaboration between Mother Road and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in May 2019. AZGFD conserves and protects more than 800 species of wildlife in Arizona, and does so without any of Arizona’s general tax funds – which is why collaborations like these are important. Proceeds from Conserve and Protect Golden Ale ($40,000 total donation from June 2019 to June 2021) have and will continue to fund on-the-ground conservation projects.

Mother Road is incredibly proud of the donations we’ve been able to make to AZGFD, but we recognize that a broader benefit of our collaboration is its ability to raise awareness and build advocacy for wildlife conservation in Arizona.