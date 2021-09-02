Hikes, Bikes and Trikes: Wildlife watching with Mother Road Brewing Co.

Each month, we ask local Flagstaff experts to fill us in on their favorite hikes, biking trails, secret spots and roads less travelled. This issue, Flagstaff’s favorite Mother Road Brewing Company has the lowdown on how they’re making it easier to see our local wildlife in their natural habitat.
Mother Road Brewing Company’s purpose is to build community one pint at a time. One of the ways our crew does this is through the conservation of Arizona’s natural resources.
We launched Conserve and Protect Golden Ale, a collaboration between Mother Road and the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), in May 2019. AZGFD conserves and protects more than 800 species of wildlife in Arizona, and does so without any of Arizona’s general tax funds – which is why collaborations like these are important. Proceeds from Conserve and Protect Golden Ale ($40,000 total donation from June 2019 to June 2021) have and will continue to fund on-the-ground conservation projects.
Mother Road is incredibly proud of the donations we’ve been able to make to AZGFD, but we recognize that a broader benefit of our collaboration is its ability to raise awareness and build advocacy for wildlife conservation in Arizona.
That’s why we teamed up with AZGFD and Discover Flagstaff to create the “Conserve and Protect Flagstaff Wildlife Watching Map.” The purpose of this map is to raise awareness and advocacy for wildlife conservation by making wildlife watching more accessible to all. It contains basic wildlife watching concepts, as well as some of our favorite Flagstaff wildlife watching spots.
To get you started, we put together some of our crew’s favorite wildlife watching destinations that you’ll find in the Conserve and Protect Wildlife Viewing map. We chose these destinations because of their year-round access, the variety and abundance of wildlife and their accessibility from Flagstaff.
Frances Short Pond
Frances Short Pond is the most accessible. It’s just a short one-mile walk from our downtown brewery. There, you’ll find everything from Mallards and osprey to red-winged blackbirds and mountain chickadees. Pack a lunch and spend the afternoon trying to identify these beautiful birds.
Observatory Mesa
This one is perfect for the fall season. Take a 0.8-mile trek from the brewery of Observatory Mesa. The trail starts right behind the parking lot at 245 N. Thorpe Road. Look for grey foxes, porcupines, the Northern Goshawk, elk, mule deer and maybe even a bald eagle.
Picture Canyon
Have more time to spare? Then head to Picture Canyon, 3920 N. El Paso Rd. This year-round spot is a little less than 11.5 miles from the brewery, but be mindful as parking may be muddy in wet conditions. Dig out the binoculars and watch for the Lewis’s woodpecker and other birds. You might also see foxes, elk, butterflies and multiple species of lizard depending on conditions.
And here’s a few tips on how to best view wildlife:
Think like wildlife. The most successful wildlife viewing enthusiasts are the people who can put themselves “in the paws” of the species they are looking for. Wildlife behave differently depending on factors such as season, time of day, preferred habitat and sources of food. We provided a list of different species you may encounter at each destination in the map, and highly encourage the use of wildlife guide books for further information about their individual patterns and preferences.
Outdoor ethics. The goal should be to observe normal wildlife behaviors and actively allow wildlife to be wild. There is something profound about observing wildlife perform routine behaviors, without human influence. For example, we took a trip to Buffalo Park this past spring and had the pleasure of viewing a woodpecker building a nest perched in an old Ponderosa snag. Since we used binoculars, we were able to observe the woodpecker carefully pick sticks, grass and other small objects from the ground to build their beautiful nest – without disturbing the process.
Be prepared. Trails on Rogers Lake, Observatory Mesa, Picture Canyon, Buffalo Park and Hart Prairie can take you miles. It’s important, no matter how much experience you have, to have the essentials. Plenty of water, food, sun protection, a map and a headlamp are our minimum go-tos.
We hope that the Conserve and Protect Flagstaff Wildlife Watching map inspires you to connect with Arizona’s unique wildlife. Connection is the foundation of advocacy, and there’s no better time to foster a relationship with the natural world than right now. Visit azwildlifehero.com/join to learn more.
Oliver Adams is the Director of People & Culture for Mother Road Brewing Company.