Going the distance: Pride 5k’s first-ever in-person race is hosted in Flagstaff

Nikki Hiltz’s professional running career was put on hold near the beginning of 2020. Much like the rest of the world, they had to wait. Before this halt, Hiltz had been gearing up for an outdoor track season and the chance to make an Olympic team, but despite the global circumstances, Hiltz could accomplish more than they ever thought possible. Like many other businesses that sprouted from the “quarantine” days of 2020, Hiltz created Pride 5k, a virtual 5K race created to raise money for The Trevor Project. In this downtime, Hiltz realized there was a way to combine their two passions to create a safe space for the LGBTQ community.

The first, virtual Pride 5k, raised $33,000 for The Trevor Project with nearly 2,000 participants. After seeing this success, Hiltz realized there was no way this could be a one-time event – they had to turn it into a movement. That following summer of 2021, the Pride 5k participants raised over $40,000, making the donation total in the past two years over $75,000. This year, for the very first time, Pride 5k has an in-person portion of the event, right here in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I’m a professional runner, so I’ve always wanted to put on a race,” Hiltz said. “I’m also queer and an advocate for the LGBTQ community … It was really cool to see it come to life. My favorite part was having my running community meet my LGBTQ one. We had people from the queer community who had never run more than two miles in their life before completing the 5k and the other way, we had people who used the race to come out to their families. It was such a special day, and I realized I didn’t want it to be a one-time quarantine special. It was something I wanted to do year in and year out.”

As businesses began to reopen and in-person events became safe, Hiltz was hoping to host an in-person portion of the race. After moving to Flagstaff from San Diego, they soon realized the running and LGBTQ communities were ready to welcome the event with open arms.

“After two years of virtual racing, I am so excited to have an in-person version,” Hiltz said. “I’m so excited to meet this community face to face. There are friendships that have been made between me and the Pride 5k community and among themselves. I’m really excited to have it here in Flagstaff, my new home. I moved here in March and this community has been super incredible, I have so many people within the running community who want to help volunteer, organize or pack shirts. I feel so supported here, and I can’t wait for race day.”

Hiltz’s partner Emma Gee also has a huge part in running the Pride 5k event. According to Hiltz, Gee is in charge of a big chunk of the logistics.

“My partner Emma Gee is pretty much doing all of the logistics,” Hiltz said. “She’s really the one figuring it out, and she’s incredible. She’s such a good communicator and has probably sent so many emails. She’s absolutely crushing it. It’s basically just Emma and I putting this on, so I definitely want to give her a shout out. I tell her every day that even if this isn’t a success, or if it’s a complete disaster that I have had the time of my life working on it with her.”

Hiltz doesn’t want anyone to feel left out in terms of participation. While 5k races are typically completed by running or walking, they said they have had other people complete it in unique ways in the past. For those who don’t want to complete it at all, there are options to directly donate on their website.

“It’s basically just complete a 5k,” Hiltz said. “We’ve had people roller skate it or hike it, but at the end of the day, it’s about donating the money. You’re signing up and your money is going to a great cause. It’s also about getting outside and moving your body. A lot of times, Pride events can be focused around June and Pride month, but also based on drinking and partying. I wanted a different way to celebrate Pride, in this case running, which is a healthy outlet. Trying to get people outside to move and be active.”

At the end of the day, the event is a way for the community to raise money for LGBTQ youth, which the Trevor Project focuses on.

“A big part of this race is fundraising for the Trevor Project and knowing that LGBTQ youth are at higher risk of having suicidal thoughts,” Hiltz said. “It’s hard as a queer person navigating the world that so often pushes back against you. It’s going to be such a beautiful day to see all of these runners and people come together to not only raise money for queer youth but to be very visible allies.”

The in-person Pride 5k race is on Sunday, Oct 2, and starts at Coconino High School. In collaboration with Lululemon and Run Flagstaff, the race will welcome over 300 in-person racers, along with thousands of online participants. To learn more about Pride 5k, the in-person race or donation opportunities, head over to https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/Pride5k2022