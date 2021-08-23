Freaky Foot Tours refuses to stop haunting Flagstaff

“Do you believe in ghosts?”
It’s one of the first thing Sinister Sam asks the small group gathered for the evening’s Freaky Foot Tour. A few nervously chuckle in response. Even fewer hesitantly raise a hand. Their t-shirts and shorts in stark contrast to Sam’s heavy leather jacket, dark sunglasses and black cowboy hat worn by the self-described 6’4” cowboy.
The last of the day’s light fades as Sam warns them to mind themselves while they navigate the Aspen Avenue and prepare to cross Beaver to reach the first stop – some of the out-of-towners taking in the sights of downtown for the first time.
“Don’t want to add to the tour, if you catch my drift,” he tells them.
It’s hard to feel particularly spooked on a late summer evening, but Flagstaff’s famous dark sky lends to the eeriness soon enough. The group gathers around as Sam launches into the lore of the historic Orpheum Theater, recounting the story of the old woman in white who haunts the balcony of the theater. Another more mischievous spirit torments the men’s bathroom, unfurling toilet paper and leaving the water running.
The group makes their way through downtown, stopping at the noted landmarks of the Weatherford Hotel with the forever tormented couple in room 54 and the meat of the Hotel Monte Vista who brought his work home to room 217, hanging raw cuts from the light fixture. Even now, hotel staff hears complaints of a foul smell reminiscent of rotting meat coming from the room, a gruff man’s voice whispering into the ear of lone female guests in the dead of night.
Sam himself claims to have once seen a dark silhouette in the window of an empty upstairs room that long ago housed an old widow who died in the rocking chair that’s still placed in the room today. Each of the stories are mixed with Sam’s quips, eliciting titters from the crowd.
The next tale is different – it’s real-life horror. Sam invites the group to settle in on the steps of the post office before prefacing the story of Marie Green Walkup’s murder of her four children with a trigger warning.
It’s a nearly forgotten tragedy of a woman driven to the extreme, systematically smothering each of her children and then piercing them through the heart. She then killed herself in a parked car on Schultz Pass, leaving a note on the front door of their home letting the milkman know they didn’t need milk that day. The affluent Walkups (no relation to the later university president) were one of Flagstaff’s more notable families at the time as James was on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.
Marie pleaded with her doctor for help just days before the killing. What kind of help? We’ll likely never know as her pleas went ignored. There’s no way to know now if this could have been avoided.
The ghostly lore on this one is light, with just a mention of the apparition of a young girl seen frolicking in the yard only to disappear. The facts are frightening enough with this one.
The telling of the Walkup murder marks a turn into a much grittier territory, which is part of why this story that has stuck with Sinister Sam so viscerally. It’s done the same for Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto – one of the masterminds behind the Freaky Foot Tours - Flagstaff. It’s his favorite story to tell. Each night, he would play off the audience, prefacing it with a content warning and then building or backing off the telling based off the response of the audience.
“The Walkup story – like a lot of these stories – were created by unfortunate events,” Adauto said. “They were created by some kind of trauma. A lot of these ghost were created because there’s trauma that trapped their soul in this place.”
Adauto is the “talent” of the tour. His deadpan delivery and sardonic quips mixed with the southwestern gothic costuming created a strangely beautiful blend of Rod Serling and Vincent Price. This character quickly became the signature of the tour since he joined ahead of Halloween in 2020.
While Adauto is the face, the mother-and-son team of Susan Johnson and Nick Jones are the brains. Johnson, a former hospice nurse and expert researcher, combined her fascination with ghosts and her interest in history to build the bulk of the tour (her book on the Walkup novels is set to publish in September). She gave the tour herself with the help of Jones for years. She hesitated to do it for another season during the peak of the pandemic. But Jones wasn’t done. He saw it as an opportunity for people to safely congregate and provide performers a platform again. They recruited Adauto, who led the tours throughout first through October and then into November as it grew in popularity. They started offering the tours again in March due to the demand.
Adauto gave most of the tours and Sam – more commonly known as Sam Hulsizer – was brought on as another guide in the spring. They continued to increase the number of tours and were planning to introduce additional routes. The tour offered something different than just the standard spooky fare, weaving in the town’s history and some of its most grisly true crime tales.
And then, on the evening of May 28, a group of cyclists were struck by a tow truck that ran a red light during a ride to promote cycling safety. Jones was OK, but Adauto and four others were injured. Joanna “Jo” Wheaton was killed.
This left the future of the tour uncertain. Then, locals Leslie Baker, Jed Hayes and Sean Golightly stepped up.
“When something tragic like that happens in a community, everyone wants to help,” Golightly said. “In my mind, I wanted to make sure this tour guiding business would stay afloat when Dre was ready to come back. I didn’t want to see the ship go under in his absence.”
Golightly – a musician, writer, performer and all-around modern Renaissance man –previously pitched the idea of joining as a reserve guide to Adauto. He knew the stories well enough after seeing Adauto give the tour once before. Golightly dressed in all white for his tours and adopted the name of Serendipitous Sean, adding that he was running a haunted tour and the last thing he need was a dark name to invite in any more negativity.
“It really shows that anything is possible when you actually lean on each other in a community,” Jones said. “It’s a communal effort of all these people and all these people jumped in when we needed them. It is a truly local business that has taken roots.”
Jones struggled to return to the tour at first. Trying to go on without Adauto was re-traumatizing. Then it became empowering.
“It turned into a survivor’s mission almost, Jones said. “I want this thing he helped create to keep going and to grow. It’s been really good for me in terms of my healing, as well.
“It feels like this big eff you to this thing that happened and I think that’s a powerful statement,” Hulsizer added. “It’s a powerful feeling to have a purpose when you’re left helpless.”
Adauto is still on the mend at a medical rehabilitation center in Phoenix. He was hesitant to speak about his own situation, but did say that he’s improving and looking forward to continuing a slew of creative projects when he comes home to Flagstaff.
“Which will hopefully be sooner rather than later,” he added.
And things are still growing. The tours are running multiple days per week and Jones expects the frequency and attendance to increase as Halloween nears.
There’s other things in the works, too. A tour of the Southside’s haunts and a more “intricate” tour specifically for the Halloween season are set to debut soon. Adauto’s scheming to add a sci-fi/paranormal tour focusing on Thorpe Park and Lowell Observatory once he’s back.
“There’s so many new and different stories this town has to offer,” Adauto said. “We’re just going to continue to engage people and share those visions and weird narratives.”
