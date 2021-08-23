Freaky Foot Tours refuses to stop haunting Flagstaff

The telling of the Walkup murder marks a turn into a much grittier territory, which is part of why this story that has stuck with Sinister Sam so viscerally. It’s done the same for Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto – one of the masterminds behind the Freaky Foot Tours - Flagstaff. It’s his favorite story to tell. Each night, he would play off the audience, prefacing it with a content warning and then building or backing off the telling based off the response of the audience.

“The Walkup story – like a lot of these stories – were created by unfortunate events,” Adauto said. “They were created by some kind of trauma. A lot of these ghost were created because there’s trauma that trapped their soul in this place.”

Adauto is the “talent” of the tour. His deadpan delivery and sardonic quips mixed with the southwestern gothic costuming created a strangely beautiful blend of Rod Serling and Vincent Price. This character quickly became the signature of the tour since he joined ahead of Halloween in 2020.