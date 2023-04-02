Flagstaff, well-known for the biggest ponderosa pine forest in the world, leans heavily into the lumberjack aesthetic. The university’s mascot is a lumberjack, Louie, who towers over campus in more than a few spots. Many local businesses and restaurants have pine-inspired names like Lumberyard Brewery and Lumberjack Pizza, and as for lumberjack-themed activities, FlagTag has its own axe-throwing league.

FlagTag is a recreation center in Flagstaff that combines laser tag, arcade games, a pizza cafe and axe throwing. Known to be a great place for tourists, birthday parties and random fun, Flag Tag also has its very own axe-throwing league. This league starts up again on April 4 and meets on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. for eight weeks. Owner Scott Sawyer said anyone is welcome to sign up, no matter how good at the sport they are, although they should probably come by and try it out first at FlagTag.

“Our youngest thrower is ten and our oldest thrower is probably in their 40s or 50s,” Sawyer said. “They are all different abilities… anyone can do it, as long as they are ten years or older and have close-toed shoes. Outside of that, anyone that pays the fee can join.”

During the eight-week league, the first seven weeks consist of seating, where each player participates in four games a night. Then, during the final eight weeks, the team begins a double-elimination tournament, throwing until there is a champion. While the league is based around competition, Sawyer said the group is friendly and always offers to help one another.

“We’re actually a fairly mellow group,” Sawyer said. “If you’ve ever been to a shooting range where people are shooting guns, we’re focused on what we’re doing, but it’s a friendly crowd. We don’t have anyone who is hypercompetitive, everyone does their thing. Everyone stays active through most of the experience. You don’t have to have a particular skill set. We don’t judge anyone. If someone can’t do it and really sucks that first couple of games, everyone will try to help them and give them pointers, so they can be better throwers.

For anyone worried they aren’t up to the challenge, Sawyer encourages even newcomers to join in on the fun.

“A lot of people think they aren’t good enough for league, but you get better by joining league and throwing more often,” Sawyer said. “At the end of the day, we’re all about having fun, hanging out and doing something that is pretty dang cool.”

While axe throwing may seem like a strange sport to some, Sawyer said it is one that helps develop concentration and relaxation. Axe-throwing deals with a lot of inner peace, more than one might think.

“In any type of competition, you learn a lot about yourself,” Sawyer said. “I’ve competed in lots of different things throughout my life, but in axe throwing, you find out if you can be centered. If you can find your inner peace. It’s kind of Buddhist or zen-like, you have to be able to read the wood, you have to understand where to throw it, how to throw it, and how to be calm or centered. Otherwise, it won’t be as exact as you want it to be. If your grip is too tight because you’re nervous, you will throw poorly. It is an interesting mental exercise to be able to throw hatchets and to throw hatchets well.”

To learn more about FlagTag and their axe throwing league, go to flagtagaz.com. League resumes on April 4, on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. League is $150 and open to anyone over the age of 10.