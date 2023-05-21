Today, Forestdale Farm is a well-established business, selling produce, eggs, plant starts and even compost and potting soil to the Flagstaff community. Like many small, family farms, Forestdale didn’t become what it is now overnight. Its owners, Rylan Morton-Starner and Jamie Fredericks made small, slow changes year after year, learning from mistakes and expanding on existing elements to reach the farm’s current level of success.

Getting Started

The couple began farming in Flagstaff more or less by chance. After years of traveling and working in different agricultural settings, they returned to Flagstaff between growing seasons to visit family in 2011. While here, Morton-Starner and Fredericks had the opportunity to purchase a 1.6 acre property in the Forestdale neighborhood that had been foreclosed. Morton-Starner explains, “The land is what attracted us to it. We had never grown in Flagstaff, but once we had the land… that was what made us stay here.”

For the first three years, both partners worked full-time while developing their home garden on the side. They started a small CSA among friends and then eventually began selling at the Flagstaff Community Market. It was the market sales that made Morton-Starner realize there was real community interest in buying local greens and other produce.

In 2014, Forestdale Farm officially became a business, and Morton-Starner began farming full-time. In each subsequent year, the business has expanded, adding staff and even a second property. Nowadays, Forestdale Farm consists of its original 1.6 acre property, a seven acre property off of North Highway 89, approximately six employees (three full-time and three part-time, varying somewhat with the season) and Fredericks handling social media.

The business is diverse, offering not only physical, consumable products (like produce, eggs and homemade cleaning and hygiene products), but also experiences such as tours, workshops and farm dinners. Further, Forestdale provides the community with access to high-quality garden products including aged manure, compost, coconut coir, and organic chicken feed. According to Morton-Starner, “Anything that we’re kind of… already doing, if we’re able to provide it, we add it to our business model.”

Learning and Adapting

One of the most important skills Morton-Starner has learned in his years running the farm, is that of adaptation. Through trial and error, he learned he needed numerous systems in place to protect the farm’s plants from the harsh environmental conditions they can face, whether that means late season freezes, mid-season hail storms or other unexpected conditions. “We’ve lost a lot of things,” he admits, “so we’re super paranoid. We cover all the time, protect from frost all the time, from hail all the time. If it’s a sunny day in the middle of monsoons, we’re protecting from hail.”

Forestdale’s system of plant protection is made all the more necessary by extreme and unpredictable weather events resulting from climate change. Although it costs extra time and labor, Morton-Starner believes the extra protection is worth it to prevent catastrophic crop losses. He says the most important lesson he’s learned is to “always do more than you think you need to protect the plants because it’s not worth it when you lose them.”

Another way Morton-Starner offsets risk is by starting small. “I don’t think it’s good to just buy a bunch of infrastructure, put up greenhouses, put up a washhouse, you know start on a big scale, because there are a lot of things you learn as you go,” he explains. “I think starting small minimizes your risk, and it allows you to dial in your system and your plants.” For Morton-Starner, bigger systems mean bigger risks and more stress, so he believes it’s better to get there gradually.

Starting small is the practice Forestdale is using to build up its second property northeast of town. Currently, only about one acre of the seven is actively being used. The team is working on amending the soil, growing crops like potatoes that they expect to do well in the warmer microclimate and getting a small orchard established. Although the additional acreage does give them room to grow, Morton-Starner expects to stick to one acre for the foreseeable future while letting the rest of the property remain wild.

Forestdale has also had to adapt to changes in the market and how people like to buy their produce. While initially, the farm started out doing a lot of sales at the local markets, COVID-19 changed things. Forestdale started to see a lot more demand for its CSAs, online sales and farm sales as people in the community were looking for lower contact ways to make purchases. This year, Morton-Starner has noticed a drop off in CSAs, likely indicating that people’s preferences for how they shop have changed again. According to Morton-Starner, “It’s hard to find the right balance and where to put the effort, because it does take a love of effort, whatever you do.”

Family Farming

When asked what he likes most about what he does, Morton-Starner talks about the benefits of working outside in a diverse and stimulating occupation and the value of providing local, sustainably grown produce for an enthusiastic community, but his face truly lights up when he talks about farming with his family. “Raising kids on the farm is really awesome,” he says. “They come out on their way to school and we’re doing a few farm things, so they’re involved in it… as just part of their life.”

Morton-Starner and Fredericks had their first son around the same time that Morton-Starner transitioned to full-time farming, and to him, “it worked out nice that raising a kid and farming were really like a great lifestyle.” Now the kids are 7 years old and 4 years old, and both enjoy helping do work around the farm. Arlo, the oldest, is even getting interested in the business side of farming, having had his own small booth selling apples and microgreens alongside the main Forestdale booth at last year’s community market. “They always come up with little schemes,” Morton-Starner says of his kids, “like we’re gonna make beet juice and sell it on the street… We try to encourage them in it and have them on the farm as much as they are able to be.”

A Future in Flagstaff

According to Morton-Starner, the Flagstaff community is enthusiastic about having locally-grown food options: “Restaurants are excited for local food. The population is excited for local food. Markets are encouraging local producers… We get a lot of enthusiasm for the stuff we’re growing and good feedback on it.” As he sees it, the community of people interested in local food options and the farm have grown right alongside each other. Every year, as Forestdale expands, they find a market for all that they’re doing.

“That’s one huge benefit of growing in Flagstaff,” Morton-Starner explains, “versus if you’re in California and it’s the greatest soil, but everybody has a farm…it’s really competitive. Here it’s really hard to grow, but the benefit is that there is a demand and the community really supports local agriculture.”

For Morton-Starner, farming, particularly in Flagstaff, is “a pretty stressful business,” but also “super rewarding.” As he sees it, “The stress–it’s like up and down, so the rewards outweigh the stress a lot.” Focusing on the rewarding side of this endeavor means that Morton-Starner and the rest of his team can continue their trend of gradually building and improving Forestdale Farm for years to come.