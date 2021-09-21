Fall by foot: Get moving this autumn with our favorite hikes to see fall foliage

Arizona Nordic Village

The Arizona Nordic Village isn’t just for winter. No, this Flagstaff retreat is still a sight even when there’s no snow on the ground. Rent a yurt for a night for a “glamping” experience. Wake up among the aspens in their full autumn glory and then head out for a jaunt down the Tornado Trail to the Aspen Tunnel or one of the numerous other well-maintained trails before returning to the yurt to heat up by the wood-burning stove. The Nordic Village offers great opportunities for hiking, biking and even horseback riding – all with fantastic views and fall colors galore. Save this one for October for the best colors. Visit https://arizonanordicvillage.com/ for more information.