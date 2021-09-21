Fall by foot: Get moving this autumn with our favorite hikes to see fall foliage

Autumn in Flagstaff is a magical sight. It’s truly one of Arizona’s best places to experience stunning fall colors. The cool mountain air, bright skies, seemingly untouched forested meadows and lush patches of aspens make leaf-peeping a top seasonal attraction for both locals and visitors alike starting in mid-September in the higher elevations and lasting well through November in lower spots.
Because Flagstaff’s autumnal beauty is so unmatchable, many of these magical places can become overcrowded with long lines of cars and swarms of people all attempting to see the gold, red and orange hues. Some, like the ever-popular Lockett Meadow and West Fork in Oak Creek, can quickly turn into a nightmare by enticing hundreds of people each day. But these aren't the only options. Numerous other spots that can be accessed easily and by foot, allowing leaf peepers to skip the long waits and bask in the fall colors without the crowds.
Not only can hiking provide a better experience, but research shows just a 30-minute walk can cause improvements to both your mental and physical health. Remember to wear light layers to ensure comfort throughout the day as temperatures can change drastically. Don’t forget to pack water, snacks and a camera!
Explore these trails and destinations for an enchanting glimpse of fall colors:
Abineau -Bear Jaw Loop
Plan a full day for this one, but it’s well worth it. This 7.2-mile loop along the north face of the San Francisco Peaks is one of the best options for avoiding crowds. The hike climbs up the aspen-covered Bear Jaw Canyon, then along the 2-mile Waterline Road to connect to the lush, spruce-fir oasis of Abineau Canyon. The elevation ranges from 8,500 to 10,300 feet, guaranteeing a feast of red and yellow leaves. Those feeling especially motivated can opt to head to the popular Lockett Meadow by continuing on the Waterline Road until they reach the Inner Basin Trail. Be mindful though as that will be a significantly longer hike. For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/recarea/?recid=55058.
Getting there: From Flagstaff, head north on U.S. 180 to mile marker 235 and turn right on Forest Road (FR) 151. Continue 1.6 miles on FR 151 and connect to FR 418. From there, drive 3.1 miles on FR 418 to FR 9123J, which should be signed for Abineau-Bear Jaw. Then, turn right and travel an additional half mile to the trailhead. The road isn’t maintained and is rutted in some areas. However, most vehicles should be able to access the trailhead if driven carefully.
Aspen Corner
Aspen’s produce some of the most gorgeous fall colors. The golden yellows complement their white tree trunk beautifully. As the name suggests, Aspen Corner is full of dense patches of this unmistakable tree. This beautiful patch of fall colors sits right off Snowbowl Road and shouldn’t be missed. Park off the road – safely, of course – and wander through the golden aspens. Take care to park completely off the road, and watch for passing cars while crossing. The through-hike measures at about 7 miles long. Others instead opt to meander through the connecting trails to see the jaw-dropping views before heading back.
Getting there: The trail is about 11 miles from downtown Flagstaff. Take US-180/Fort Valley Road for about 7 miles, then turn onto Snowbowl Road. Aspen Corner sits about 5.5 miles up Snowbowl Road. Find the parking area on the left side of the road headed towards the ski area.
Flagstaff Arboretum
Leaf-peeping is accessible for the whole family at The Arboretum at Flagstaff. The Arboretum is open six days a week offers an abundant collection of northern Arizona’s most colorful selection of high-elevation plants, including a bounty of fall colors. The paths through the Arboretum are accessible for both strollers and wheelchairs alike. Pack a picnic, take a stroll and enjoy an afternoon in the crisp morning air with stunning views of the San Francisco Peaks. Admission is $10, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth and $3 for dogs. For more information, visit https://thearb.org/
Getting there: From Flagstaff, take Route 66 to Woody Mountain Road. Then, travel four miles until you reach the Arboretum.
Kachina Trail
Want a workout with your fall color? Then Kachina Trail is the one for you. Kachina Trail is located almost entirely within the Kachina Wilderness off of Arizona Snowbowl. The trail is significantly less popular than other leaf-peeping trails, but still offers a feast of fall colors in the high altitude. Traipse through open patches of Aspens, luscious neck-high ferns, pine trees, Douglas fir, rich meadows and volcanic boulders. During the fall, hikers often hear the sounds of bull elk as it’s their mating season. Plus, this trail offers numerous stunning views overlooking Flagstaff. The out-and-back trail is 10.4-miles roundtrip with an elevation gain of approximately 1,500 feet. Be mindful of this when planning to visit and remember to hydrate frequently. For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/coconino/recarea/?recid=55112.
Getting there: From Flagstaff, head 7.5 miles north on U.S. 180/Fort Valley Road to Snowbowl Road. Turn right and drive 6.6 miles along the paved road to the signed turnoff for the trailhead and a large parking area on the right.
Arizona Nordic Village
The Arizona Nordic Village isn’t just for winter. No, this Flagstaff retreat is still a sight even when there’s no snow on the ground. Rent a yurt for a night for a “glamping” experience. Wake up among the aspens in their full autumn glory and then head out for a jaunt down the Tornado Trail to the Aspen Tunnel or one of the numerous other well-maintained trails before returning to the yurt to heat up by the wood-burning stove. The Nordic Village offers great opportunities for hiking, biking and even horseback riding – all with fantastic views and fall colors galore. Save this one for October for the best colors. Visit https://arizonanordicvillage.com/ for more information.
Getting there: Drive about 16 miles north from Flagstaff on U.S. 180/Fort Valley Road. Watch for signs for the Arizona Nordic Village at mile marker 232.