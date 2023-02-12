The centennial anniversary of Pluto’s discovery is on the horizon, and the I Heart Pluto Festival is ramping up excitement in the meantime. Hosted right here in Flagstaff—a.k.a. “Pluto Town U.S.A”—2023 marks the festival’s fourth year.

In the early 1900s, Lowell Observatory’s namesake, Percival Lowell, suggested the existence of a ninth planet and began the search for what is known today as the dwarf planet Pluto. Since then, Lowell Observatory and Flagstaff have been at the heart of major Pluto moments.

On Feb. 18, 1930, Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto at Lowell Observatory. Using images from the 61-inch telescope at the U.S. Naval Observatory Flagstaff Station, where he had previously worked, astronomer James Christy discovered Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, in 1978, and in 2015, Lowell Observatory’s Will Grundy acted as the co-investigator for NASA’s New Horizon Pluto fly-by mission. Kevin Schindler, Lowell Observatory historian said that virtually every major Pluto discovery has connections to Flagstaff.

“So, a few years ago, we decided to start this festival to celebrate this Pluto heritage,” Schindler said.

Building up toward the hundredth anniversary of Pluto’s discovery in 2030, Schindler said the festival acts as an opportunity for people to demonstrate their love of Pluto and their love of Flagstaff, as the two go hand in hand.

In 2030, after 100 years of Pluto, there’s anticipated to be greater interest in the festival. So, in the years leading up to then, Schindler said the I Heart Pluto Festival will be building momentum and refining festivities.

Since its origin in 2020, the I Heart Pluto festival has looked different each year. In its second year, the festival switched to a virtual format due to COVID-19. In its third year, Schindler said the festival saw a hybrid format. This year, he said, festival organizers are looking forward to more in-person engagement, which, they believe, will help them begin rehearsing for the inevitably large centennial celebration.

Schindler said the past challenges with the event helped organizers entertain a stronger, more inclusive format for this year’s festival and festivals in years to come.

“We are offering a couple of virtual programs because I think one thing we got from COVID is, you know, we want to try to bring people here and show them things in person, but there’s the whole world out there,” Schindler said. “They should be able to celebrate also.”

Despite the festival being an event that members of the scientific community are likely to enjoy, Schindler said the I Heart Pluto Festival is meant to be an event celebrating Flagstaff as well—made for anyone to enjoy.

“It’s is a science thing, but it’s also part of our culture here,” Schindler said.

For instance, Mother Road Brewery crafted a beer with a commemorative can for the festival. The beer is set to be unveiled on Feb. 16.

In addition, Schindler said other businesses around town are getting in the spirit for the festival. Special restaurant offerings and space art shows will supplement the science and history activities.

“We really look at this as a community celebrating, working with partners around Flagstaff,” Schindler said.

Without Flagstaff, major Pluto discoveries would have mapped out differently. Additionally, without those discoveries, Flagstaff wouldn’t be the place it is today. Schindler said the 24-year-old Flagstaff resident’s 1930 discovery of Pluto put Flagstaff on the map.

“This was news around the world,” Schindler said. “A new planet in our solar system was discovered, and it was right here in this little place called Flagstaff, Arizona. So, it really brought a certain amount of world attention here.”

Following Pluto’s discovery, Schindler said astronomers upheld a long tradition of involving Flagstaff in Pluto-science operations. For Schindler, there’s a sense of pride in the town that the I Heart Pluto Festival helps remind him of.

The first night of the festival is dedicated to retracing the steps that Clyde Tombaugh took on the night Pluto was discovered—a night that many would consider to be a classic, Flagstaff evening.

“We know where he ate dinner, we know that he went to see a movie at the Orpheum Theater,” Schindler said. “Through the years, Flagstaff has been nicknamed the home of Pluto not just because of the science but because the community embraces it.”

Throughout the I Heart Pluto Festival, the community continues to embrace that scientific heritage in its own ways. For example, local artist George Averbeck has created I Heart Pluto commemorative glass ornaments and sculptor Paula Rice has fashioned many interesting Pluto-themed pieces.

One of the trademark events of the I Heart Pluto Festival is the keynote speaker event. This year’s speaker is retired NASA Astronaut Nicole Stott. Like many local artists inspired by the heavens, Stott is also a space artist who will share her perspective during the Night of Discovery events at the festival.

“[Stott will discuss] what it means to explore, and in her case, to have escaped the bounds of Earth zone and to be in space and see our planet from up there looking down,” Schindler said.

Stott’s speech will be followed by a signing for her book “Back to Earth: What life in space taught me about our home planet—and our mission to protect it.”

Other events that I Heart Pluto Festival attendees can look forward to include a Pluto Pub Crawl the evening of Feb. 17 through downtown Flagstaff and the Tombaugh Telescope Dedication on Feb. 18 with Tombaugh family members and local leaders in attendance. During the Night of Discovery, Schindler will lead festival attendees through a revival Tombaugh’s day when he discovered Pluto. The night will also include Flag Tag ax throwing.

“It’s a nice opportunity to celebrate that’s fun for the family, too,” Schindler said.

Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, virtual festivities will commence, including an interview with Alan Stern, planetary scientist and the New Horizon Mission’s principal investigator.

So, scientists and non-scientists alike can enjoy a bit of local flair alongside learning about Pluto. Schindler explained that the festival is public, meaning anyone interested can attend. He said that VIP tickets are also available, which include exclusive offerings and festival keepsakes.

For more information about the upcoming celebrations set to occur at the 2023 I Heart Pluto Festival, visit iheartpluto.org.