East Side Story: Fall for the under-appreciated side of Flagstaff

With its iconic attractions, downtown shops and hilltop telescopes, the west side of Flagstaff tends to get a lot of love from passersby and locals alike, but without scouting the activities on the East Side, one can’t truly have a complete picture of Flagstaff.

We asked residents, students and visitors to share their favorite east-side gems, and for someone living on the West Side, know that these attractions are worth the short trek across town.

SHOPPING

Retail therapy is a preferred day-off activity for many, and if avoiding crowds helps make the experience all the more enjoyable for someone, shopping on the east side of Flagstaff may be an excellent option. Dozens of shops speckle the east side of town, and residents have shared that it’s Flagstaff’s epicenter for secondhand shopping. Big-name thrift stores like Goodwill and Savers can be found on the East Side, along with smaller, locally-owned options like Sharon’s Attic on Fourth Street. So, whether on the hunt for the perfect Halloween costume or for second-hand apartment furnishings, East Side resident Emily Dietz said starting at the thrift stores often gives her more success for less money.

“It is environmentally friendly and the thrift stores on the East Side are affordable,” Dietz said. “I feel like thrifting reflects the community I live in. I’ve had so many fun finds from Chacos, overalls, cute granny sweaters and even a dress that I upcycled into a two-piece set.”

The east side of town also offers several popular retail options in the Flagstaff Mall. Stores such as Barnes and Noble, Bath and Body Works, Hobby Lobby and Claire’s occupy the Flagstaff Mall. Other businesses to check out within the mall include Flagstaff Arts Connection, an artist-operated gallery displaying local arts and crafts.

VOLUNTEERING

Many preach that one of the most rewarding ways to spend your free time is giving back to others. To give back to the Flagstaff community, many head out to the East Side to aid in volunteer work. Whether it be helping shelter animals, assisting in fire or flood relief in the Sunnyside community or simply picking up trash along Route 66, efforts like these are what help knit the community together.

Liz Olsen, the Executive Director at High Country Humane Society said there are a variety of volunteer shifts residents and NAU students can pick up at the Humane Society seven days a week. At High Country Humane, volunteers not only would be helping the individual animals they’re interacting with, but they’d also be assisting the community. Olsen explained that everything community volunteers put into the Humane Society, High Country Humane gives back. Olsen said Flagstaff residents can expect expert animal care and sheltering that makes people feel good about adopting or rescuing a pet in need.

“[High Country Humane is] a place where you can volunteer, foster and donate, and you know your support makes a difference in the lives of pets every single day,” Olsen said.

Additionally, residents can volunteer with Sportsman’s, an east-side recreation retailer. Store Manager Jenni Rigo explained that the Sportsman’s location proudly hosts “Maintain the Terrain” community clean-up events twice a year.

“Our focus of these clean ups is to make an impact on our great outdoors by cleaning up popular shooting, fishing and camping sites,” Rigo said. “We also support wildlife conservation efforts and such related outdoor events in and around our community.”

Rigo explained that volunteering to maintain the areas residents recreate helps keep the space usable, happy and healthy for those to come.

FUN

In need of a fun group activity? Have a free Saturday? Heading to the east side of Flagstaff may be an effective boredom-buster with the variety of businesses and parks available for residents to enjoy. Weather permitting, parks like Buffalo Park, Bushmaster and Foxglenn are excellent places to get some exercise and enjoy the beauty of Flagstaff’s flora. With their trails and grassy fields, outdoor activities are nearly endless. Additionally, skate parks can be found at Bushmaster Park, Foxglenn and the Basin, where those on two, four or even eight wheels can roll to their heart’s content.

Though, if the weather doesn’t necessarily allow for outdoor fun, there are a handful of businesses on the east side of town that are all about fun–-no matter your mood. Starlite Lanes is the local bowling alley located on Route 66 next to the Museum Club. There, one will find bowling lanes, a mini arcade and a full-service bar. Are movies more the vibe? Harkins Theaters is also located on the East Side and shows everything from the latest blockbusters to classics, all for you to enjoy from the comfort of a cushy chair. Levitate Adventure Park, which is projected to open at the end of 2022, will also bring another option for indoor fun to the east side of Flagstaff. The adventure park will house dozens of trampolines for residents to bounce the bad days away.

DINING

Many may wonder, ‘How could the East Side possibly compare to downtown Flagstaff when it comes to dining?’ yet never venture down Route 66 to some of Flagstaff's favorite restaurants located on the east side of town. A little investigation will unveil numerous options that can indeed hold a candle to Flag’s delicious downtown favorites. Among local favorite east-side restaurants are La Fonda, Satchamo’s Barbecue, the Toasted Owl’s east-side location, and Fat Olives.

OUTDOORS

Flagstaff is surrounded with gorgeous natural scenery, and the East Side is no exception to that. Attractions like Mount Elden and Walnut Canyon are some of residents’ favorite places to recreate on the east side of Flagstaff. These areas offer various hikes, sightseeing activities and opportunities to recreate in various ways. Regardless of if you’re climbing, kayaking, hunting or camping, recreation outlets on the east side of town are prepared to assist nearby adventures. Rigo at Sportsman’s Flagstaff explained that alongside selling top recreation brands, the store aims to do much more for residents.

“Sportsman’s is your local outdoor retailer, specializing in camping, hiking, hunting and fishing,” Rigo said. “We stand to provide gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”

Many residents like Rigo believe the atmosphere of recreation on the east side of Flagstaff is more laid-back and less crowded than what can be found elsewhere in town. However, Rigo said she thinks there is just as much to do and see on the East Side than there is surrounding downtown Flagstaff.