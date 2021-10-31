Dark feathers, bright minds: The intelligence of ravens and their cousins shines brighter

This past summer, I seized early daylight for looping walks along the Arizona Trail, urban trails and forest pathways not far from my home. I found solace in the wildland-urban interface — those undefined boundaries between the developed and the natural.

One of my loops crossed paths with what I nicknamed the Big Conspiracy. On three different occasions, I crossed over from the Arizona Trail east toward the Rio De Flag to find a gathering of ravens in the same stretch of forest. One of the group names for ravens is a conspiracy, and I relish the curious and conniving nature of it.

The Big Conspiracy consisted of around a dozen large ravens who scattered throughout the trees. Each time I encountered them, I listened to their constant vocalizations, as amplified as I had ever heard a raven gathering. Four or five took to the higher treetops to caw at one another. Other ravens flew back and forth between the trees of the more vocal members.

I wondered: what did this gathering mean? What was being discussed? Why here? The second time, I stopped and took a seat and watched them. The third time, I saw fewer birds and they were not quite as loud. It was as if a matter had been settled.