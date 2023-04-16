Spring is coming, which means it is time for spring cleaning, bucket list making and new beginnings. If taking a cooking class is on your list of things to try in 2023, this charcuterie board community class at Coconino Community College may be of interest.

Taught by Wally Rande, this Charcuterie Board class is on Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m. at the Coconino Community College fourth street campus. Rande, who has taught at NAU in the Hotel and Restaurant Management program for 33 years, has been working with CCC to create community-oriented cooking courses. These classes are open to the public and are not exclusive to CCC students, meaning anyone with any culinary background – or none at all – can join in on the fun.

Charcuterie boards are cheese and meat spreads, often elaborately assembled and paired with a variety of accompaniments, such as fruit, cheese, crackers, toast, sauces and nuts. The word charcuterie originates from 15th century France in which it was used to describe the belief that nothing from the animal should be wasted. Now, charcuterie boards have gained recent popularity as dinner party spreads, made for guests to graze and build assortments of meats, cheeses and accompaniments. Its recent popularity has gone so far that there are a variety of charcuterie variations out there – breakfast boards, season-specific boards, butter boards and more.

In this CCC community class, participants can either make their own board or sign up with a partner to make a shared board. In this course, Rande will go over the best ways to assemble a standard charcuterie board, discussing traditional meat and cheese pairings and the preferred amount of fixings per person.

“Charcuterie boards are really popular right now, and they’re not real hard to make,” Rande said. “We’re going to go over the principle of charcuterie boards. When I started teaching a long time ago, the guy who hired me said ‘If you want to learn, teach’ and I didn’t know what that meant. I thought I was thoroughly or decently educated about charcuterie boards until I started researching for this class … I was talking to a friend who said charcuterie boards are the adult version of Lunchables.”

Even those who have never tried their hand at making a charcuterie board are welcome in this community class, Rande said. These courses are made for those who want to try something new or to learn more about a new interest. After this class is over, Rande hopes his students have learned enough that they can recreate boards on their own. Hopefully, the knowledge learned on April 20 can be used to make charcuterie boards of all kinds in the participant’s future.

“There is no culinary knowledge or expertise required,” Rande said. “It’s for people that just want to learn. One of the great things about this college is that it offers classes like this that the university can’t. I love the community college because it can offer these noncredit classes for people who have an interest and want to pursue it. I have sheets put together on the basics so we can cover it in class and the key is that they’ll enjoy it in class but that they can also replicate it at home. It’s all about basics on how to put a board together.”

Rande is retiring from his position at NAU soon after 33 years but will continue to teach community classes at NAU. Previously, he taught a grilled cheese community class in which participants were taught about unique spins on the classic sandwich. Next, a cake pop class for children and parents is in the works. Rande said they are always taking class feedback on the types of classes they might be interested in taking next.

The charcuterie board class is $45 and is located at 3000 N. Fourth St. on April 20 at 5 p.m. taught by Wally Rande. To sign up, learn more or to find similar community classes offered by Coconino Community College, visit their website at coconino.edu.