Changing of the guard: Yucca North is one of Flagstaff's newest, must-see performance venues

What was once The Green Room on Agassiz St, transformed into Yucca North in the blink of an eye. It’s actually been a few years since it officially opened, but more and more Flagstaff locals are taking notice of this pinball bar and event venue.

The Green Room was a beloved downtown Flagstaff bar, but when the owners were looking to sell the business, they turned to their friend Casey Hamilton, who ran Yucca Tap Room in Tempe, Arizona. After a few weeks of deliberation, Hamilton and his team agreed to buy the space and created Yucca North. This Flagstaff rendition of Yucca is owned and operated by Hamilton but also co-owned by Rodney Hu, Sean Downing, Rachel Bess and Cale Hernandez. Hamilton said this initial transaction with the owners of The Green Room happened fast but unfortunately took place in March 2020, right before the pandemic hit hard.

“The previous owners of The Green Room have been friends of mine for over 20 years,” Hamilton said. “They’d reached out to us because they were looking to sell the business, and we were going back and forth. We actually closed on the business two weeks after it shut down. I was doing cocktail training with my staff when the second shutdown was announced, and so we were finally able to open in August.”

When deciding what changes and upgrades they wanted to make—most of them were cosmetic—they introduced a new sound system and took the pandemic as a time to revamp the building. Besides that, Hamilton said they wanted to hold onto the energy that The Green Room had with their own unique spin.

“We knew how beloved The Green Room was, and a lot of us have been coming up here for shows for years,” Hamilton said. “With the local community, there was a big worry that we were going to come in and gentrify everything, but if you come to our Tempe location, you can see we’re not like that. We wanted to honor The Green Room and everything it had done. It’s a historic venue and space up here, so we wanted to improve on that but keep the spirit of the building and the business.”

For the first year after opening, with social distancing protocols in place, Yucca North was closer to a Biergarten with the event space holding Electric Bat Arcade pinball machines and spread-out seating. It wasn’t until a year after the pandemic shutdown that Yucca North was ready to introduce live music into their business plan again. On August 12, 2021, they welcomed Doug Stanhope to the stage for their first-ever live show, and ever since that live music debut, it has become a hub for local and national performers.

“We do a little bit of everything,” Hamilton said. “We work with local promotors, national promoters, we do local shows and national shows. We do DJs, art performances, drag shows and stand-up comedy. I’ve never worked in a place where the support for local music is like this. It is unmatched. A lot of times, we’ll be way busier for a local show than a national show, which is really cool to see.”

While Yucca Taproom in Tempe, Arizona has been open since 1974, Yucca North is new to the Flagstaff community. Even though it replaced a beloved Flagstaff spot, the community has welcomed Yucca with open arms, according to Hamilton.

“We want to say a big thank you to how welcoming the Flagstaff community has been,” Hamilton said. “We just hope to continue to improve and grow with the community, while still keeping it community oriented.”

Next, the Yucca team will be working on opening a new bar in Cottonwood called The Copper Jackalope. To learn more about this upcoming project and stay up to date on Yucca North’s upcoming events, head over to their Facebook where they keep an update list of shows.