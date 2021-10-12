By the Bottle: Flagstaff-brewed porter wins silver at prestigious Great American Beer Festival

This year, Arizona grabbed three silver medals and Flagstaff’s own Lumberyard Brewing Co. was awarded one of those for their Pumphouse Porter recipe. This beer is now decorated with a silver medal for the category of Robust Porter. We could talk all day about what separates a stout from a porter, but the most basic focus is that a porter should not have roasted malt characters. Lumberyards Pumphouse Porter is a great example of a dark, drinkable brew with a strong malty aroma and a touch of yeast-derived fruity esters on the nose. Hold the glass in front of you and it is dark brown with a slight reddish hue coming in from the light shining through it. The first sip is of dark chocolate with a touch of dark caramelized sugars and a round mouthfeel. The beer slides down easily and finishes with a lingering burnt sugar bitterness that does not overwhelm the pallet, rather it asks for another sip. I recently enjoyed a pint of Pumphouse outside on Lumberyard’s beautiful patio space and as the weather move to cooler evenings, I may find myself there more often enjoying this easy-drinking, yet complex ale.