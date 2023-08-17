U.S. Route 66 was one of the original highways in the United States, established in 1926. Often referred to as The Mother Road, Route 66 connects Chicago to Los Angeles, passing through the heart of the United States. Flagstaff is one of the lucky Arizona cities that Route 66 runs through, meaning the city is well known for its Mother Road heritage and history. Even so, Flagstaff hasn’t had a downtown car show in years, according to Suzanne Edmonds, member of the Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff and car show chair.

For the past four years, taking a break in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff has been hosting car shows alongside the Thunder Over Flagstaff event at Flagstaff Airport. Edmonds said the Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff has been planning a comeback to the downtown area and Route 66 and is finally making this vision come true this year with the first-ever Mother Road Classic Car Show on Aug. 19.

“We have partnered with the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) to have a car show there while they have their air exhibit and it worked well,” Edmonds said. “But this year we decided we wanted to bring our show back downtown. We’re the Route 66 Car Club, what are we doing down at the airport? We want to be on Route 66. Logistically, it was time for us to step out on our two feet and have a car show. It’s the inaugural. It’s the first Mother Road Classic.”

The Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff was established in 1983 as one of the first car clubs in the state. In 2008, the club qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and began raising money for Flagstaff local charities yearly. In 2022, the club raised over $4,000, and Edmonds said they are hoping to raise even more this year. The club is open, with a yearly membership fee of $40, to anyone interested in cars – but don’t worry, Edmonds said, you don’t have to have one of your own.

“The only requirement is that you have an interest in cars,” Edmonds said. “You don’t have to own a vintage car, you don’t even have to own an interesting car. If you’re interested in cars and doing stuff with us, you can join. There is no restriction on the age of the car or type of car, you just have to have the desire to enjoy cars and participate in what the club does.”

When the club was deliberating whether to host another car show at the airport or if they wanted to take on the challenge of bringing it back to downtown Flagstaff, there was a lot to consider.

“The club celebrates its 40th next year and in two years, Route 66 celebrates its centennial,” Edmonds said. “This is all in the back of our minds. We want to demonstrate to the powers that be that Flagstaff, which is the pearl of Route 66 in Arizona, is getting its butt kicked by car culture by Williams, Winslow, Seligman and Kingman. We want to see Flagstaff step up and say, hey we’re in the song, guys. We are the gem and we should celebrate that. This is an opportunity for our city. This has room to grow. People around the area and people outside the area are so excited.”

Since the show was announced, the car club has been pleasantly surprised by the community’s engagement. Weeks before the show, their online registration had almost filled, meaning they will probably have a waiting list on the day of. According to Edmonds, they are expecting that they will have more than 100 cars displayed in the show.

However, these cars won’t all be classics – the Mother Road Classic has some surprises in store.

The show will include classic cars, such as those you might see at the Pebble Beach car show, inventive and innovative home-built “Franken cars,” modern fast cars, old cars, and everything in between. The show will also have featured cars, such as Jerome Grand Hotel’s famous green 1928 Springfield Rolls Royce and Flagstaff’s own original 1965 Chevy Tow Truck, which has been restored. The show will also have awards such as the Spirit of the Mother Road award voted on by Cline Library and other awards presented by the club such as the best presentation award.

There will also be a treasure hunt activity for children under 12 in which they find 5 cars they think fit best in 5 categories and they will be rewarded with a Hot Wheel car for their findings and participation.

“When these cars pull in, I want people to say wow that is so cool,” Edmonds said. “There are so many interesting cars that are coming in for this. What I like to see is the passion that people have because as passionate as I am about my car, every person that brings a car is just as passionate about their own. Really, that’s what I like to see. I have my preferences of what cars I like better but when you sit down and talk to people, you see the passion. Your favorite car is suddenly the one in front of you.”

While other northern Arizona cities like Williams and Kingman may be currently better known for their love of classic cars, Edmonds has seen the passion for the Mother Road in Flagstaff firsthand. She has also seen the way cars bring so many different communities together, even young people.

“These kids are just like we were,” Edmonds said. “They buy whatever they can afford that can get them around to work and school and they start building on them and making them run better and doing things to the outside. There’s a connection between the old guys in their 80s with their old hot rods, some of which they have had since they were young, and there is this connection that unifies. There are also a lot of women who have vintage cars, too, old and young women. It’s not just for guys. Cars are a very powerful force that unifies cultures, age ranges and different demographics and that’s really what I enjoy. ”

Edmonds and the Route 66 Car Club of Flagstaff team hope that this inaugural event will restart a yearly Flagstaff tradition, bringing vintage, innovative and funky cars back to the Mother Road.

“We want it to be a show that people walk away from thinking that it was different and that it was fun,” Edmonds said. “I’ve gone to a lot of car shows and I’ve taken my car to a lot of car shows. I know what I’ve liked and I know what I didn’t like as much and we’ve tried to apply that. That’s what we did with this. I want to thank everyone. Everyone has been so encouraging and I want to thank the club members who have stepped up. I could not have done this by myself.”

To learn more about the Mother Road Classic Car Show happening in downtown Flagstaff on Aug. 19, head over to the Route 66 Car Club website.