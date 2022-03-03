'Bringing nature back to skincare:' The story of Summer and Monet Johnson's Simply Melanin

What began in Summer Johnson’s kitchen in 2018 quickly became more than just a hobby. She and her sister Monet spent long hours and late nights sweating over pots of beeswax, essential oils and other raw ingredients to concoct the magic of their beauty brand, Simply Melanin.

Run entirely by the two sisters, Simply Melanin is an all-natural, organic, handmade skincare company based in Flagstaff. Products include toners, oil, body butter, moisturizers and hair care products like conditioners, serums and cremes. Summer and Monet strive to incorporate fresh, natural ingredients in each product.

Summer started Simply Melanin during her first year at Northern Arizona University. She was pursuing a degree in chemistry but also found the time to embark on a venture she’d long been interested in. A lifetime of being fascinated and surrounded by the beauty industry but not being able to afford many of its products prompted her to start making them herself.

“My parents were in the beauty industry; my mom was a hairstylist for 40 years and my dad ran a successful salon in New York,” Summer said. “I have [that] background and I’ve always wanted to be a scientist but I fell into beauty, which is a little of both.”

The early days of Simply Melanin saw Summer writing names of products and ideas in her notebooks. Monet encouraged her to make take the next step and the two began selling their products first to the Black Student Union at NAU. It didn’t take long for the sisters to realize that what they were doing was much larger than they had anticipated. Excited by the prospect of expanding, they began participating in vendor fairs on campus. The success they found among their peers then prompted them to move to larger events like the Flagstaff Community Farmers Market and more.

Starting and running her own business hasn’t always been easy. Summer overcame many obstacles to get to where she is now.

“Freshman year was difficult,” she said. “It was a hard time for me and my family, we were homeless for a few months while I was running this business and dealing with the hardships of living in Flagstaff in the wintertime. Going through that period and having Simply Melanin to focus on really gave me purpose.”

Then, in the last year of her program, Summer’s focus shifted elsewhere and she moved to California for a short period of time before coming back to Flagstaff. Here, she remembered why she began Simply Melanin in the first place.

“Flagstaff really connected me to the environment and nature and things like that. That’s really what the brand is. Everything is made completely from scratch and natural sources. That’s why I wanted to start a clean beauty brand.”

Fifty percent of Simply Melanin products are wasteless, like the face wash bars; the rest are completely reusable and recyclable.

“I not only want to sell you something that is great for you but I also want you to think about adding to the health of our world. At the end of the day, that’s all we have left. Everything that we consume every day, we should be mindful of that.” she said.

As she and the business have grown, Summer has become invested in more and more skincare goals. She recently became a licensed esthetician and is concerned with maintaining and revitalizing healthy skin, this becomes especially important at vendor fairs where she gets to interact with customers and recommend products.

“I don’t want to just be a brand,” she said, “I want this to be community-driven. I feel like we can be educated by more than short internet videos. A lot of people I meet have no clue why we should care about what we put on our skin. I’m still learning at the same time so I feel like having a platform where people can come and gain information hands-on is really beneficial. I’m trying to make it way bigger than just a beauty brand.”

Summer took a leap of faith in her business, beginning small, working late into the night and early into the morning. She ultimately left NAU before her last year in the chemistry program because she knew she wanted to focus on Simply Melanin.

“Life is too short to sit on an idea and think about all the outcomes when you can actually just put it into motion. You never know how awesome it could make your life or how many doors you can open or how many people you can meet or the impact you can make,” she said.

Summer and Monet are currently setting their sights on opening a storefront and hosting events on the environmental impacts tied to beauty products.

“Those are two big things I’m trying to push this year,” Summer said.

Simply Melanin is available for purchase @simply.melanin on Instagram and in-person at Rainbows End Boutique, 12 E. Rte. 66.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0