Birds Aren’t Real teaches Gen Z to embrace the madness

Over the course of the last couple of years, a wild conspiracy theory has captured the imagination of Gen-Z.

It goes something like this: In the late 1950s, the United States government hatched a plot to extinguish 12 billion birds and replace them with robotic replicas designed to spy on the American people.

According to bird truthers, this sinister conspiracy has successfully evaded public perception for decades, but since the 70s, a movement called Birds Aren’t Real has been attempting to expose the lies and hold those responsible for this apparent genocide to account.

This theory and its adherents may seem to resemble their QAnon counterparts, but unlike the followers of Q, the Bird Brigade, as they call themselves, understand that they are in on a joke, that birds are indeed real and that the United States government is not spying on the American people.

Not with robot birds, at least.

Brenden Tachsel, a Junior at Northern Arizona University and President of the Birds Aren’t Real club, said that the movement, though rooted in comedy, is more than just a joke.

“It’s a way to deal with the insanity of our politics,” Trachsel said. “It plays into everything.”

Back in 2017, the movement was inadvertently created by a cowboy-hat-toting college dropout named Peter McIndoe during a women’s march in Memphis. Donald Trump had just been elected and a group of his supporters showed up to the march to counterprotest. McIndoe noticed them, and on a whim, he took down a poster, flipped it over and wrote three words on the back — Birds Aren’t Real.

Unbeknownst to McIndoe, a video of him proselytizing the feathered gospel was posted on Facebook and went viral. One of the early viewers of this viral video was Trachsel, and since then, he has been fascinated by the mission and lore of Birds Aren’t Real.

Much like the movement itself, Trachsel’s club began as a spontaneous joke between him and cofounder, Lydia Nelson and gradually became one of the most attractive clubs on campus, racking up more than a thousand followers on Instagram, but as the years have gone by, Trachsel thinks the popularity of Birds Aren’t Real is indicative of something deeper.

“When you think about the actual people who are involved in the movement,” Trachsel said. “I feel like a lot of them feel isolated by the crazy politics, and that’s an aspect of life that you can’t bring up. It’s painful in that way.”

Trachsel himself has experienced this feeling of isolation so common among people who have grown up in the internet age, and he recognizes the dangers that young people face in a world so proliferated by toxic conspiracies and misinformation. During his time with Birds Aren’t Real, he has learned that by leaning into the absurdity of today’s political landscape, one finds community in the isolation and a new approach to counterprotest that foregrounds the political and digital lunacy familiar to so many in Gen Z.

“Whether it’s real or not,” he said. “There is a community made out of people who think the same way as you, even if it’s satire… Yes, we are all there for one movement, one purpose, but if you look at every individual, it’s such a drastic response to what this movement means to them and that’s what makes it so wonderful.”

Last November, Trachsel’s efforts culminated in the Birds Aren’t Real Awareness Concert which was attended by more than 300 people and featured Peter McIndoe himself alongside a film crew from VICE Documentaries — a fitting rendezvous for Trachsel whose journey began with the video from Memphis.

As a follow-up to the concert, Trachsel and his posse organized a rally at the Union Pedway Amphitheater, and despite it being the Friday before Spring Break, the turnout was positive and passionate.

Nearly 20 people showed up in their bird-truther garb, holding cardboard signs that said “RIP Birds,” “WAKE UP!” and “The Birds Work for the Bourgeoisie.” Some lost their voices preaching the feathered gospel to the passing students, many of whom shared the Bird Brigade’s enthusiasm.

Their good news spread.

In a post-truth world, Birds Aren’t Real offers young people an antidote to the chaos of America’s conspiracy-laden landscape; it provides an outlet for Gen Z’s pain and frustration in a way that is both cathartic and productive; but ultimately —and perhaps, most importantly — it allows them to have fun.

To laugh at the madness.

