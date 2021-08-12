Bicycling around Flagstaff – How to stay safe and not piss everyone off

Welcome to Flagstaff! You’re moved into your dorm, books are purchased, orientation is done. You hop on your new bike and start riding up the sidewalk to downtown Flag to check out the sights.
STOP!
Too many people take bicycling in an urban setting too lightly, which leads to angry drivers and pedestrians, unsafe conditions for riders and potentially a traffic citation or worse. Bicycling is an amazing, eco-friendly, inexpensive and safe way to travel IF riders take some actions to protect themselves.
Bicyclists’ rights and responsibilities
Bicyclists are entitled to all of the same rights and responsibilities as people driving motor vehicles, with some nuanced differences.
Always travel the same direction as traffic! Riding against traffic is extremely dangerous and illegal. Riding on the sidewalk is illegal in downtown Flagstaff and, if you choose to ride on the sidewalk in other areas, be aware that pedestrians have the right of way. This means you should probably ride at walking speed when on the sidewalk. Another danger inherent to riding on sidewalks is that drivers entering and exiting the roadway are not apt to look for people travelling at bicycle speeds. This is important to consider when crossing intersections on bike paths adjacent to the road as well, (like Route 66). It is generally best to ride with traffic in the roadway, with rare exception.
In Arizona bicyclists are required to ride as far to the right as is safe and practicable. This absolutely does not mean that you should ride in the gutter! In fact, this can mean you are entitled to use the entire traffic lane in instances where it is unsafe to ride to the right. Hazards like parked car doors, storm grates, glass and cinders on the right side of the street can make riding there unsafe. On many streets in Flagstaff a bicyclist can easily travel near the prevailing speed of traffic and it is entirely reasonable, safe and legal to take up the entire right hand traffic lane to protect yourself. Regardless of prevailing traffic speeds, riding to the right but not cramming yourself into the curb or against parked cars is usually safer than riding on the sidewalk.
Get bright head and taillights and install them properly if you are going to be riding in any low-light conditions. Being visible, especially at night, can save your life. Additionally, cyclists are required to have a headlight and a rear reflector visible from 100 feet by law. Don’t cheap out – get some quality lights.
You are invisible – especially to texting drivers
An unfortunate byproduct of the information age is the dangerous habit so many drivers have of talking or texting on their phones while driving. These and other activities that people engage in while driving are mind mindbogglingly stupid. (Really?! Driving 2,000 pounds of metal and glass at 40 mph while typing seems like a good idea to you?!) It is important to protect yourself as best as possible from these inconsiderate morons.
Be as visible as possible by using your lights, hand-signaling, riding predictably and confidently in the roadway. Make eye contact with drivers who may be turning across, or into, traffic. Don’t talk on your phone or attempt to text while riding. Keep your head on a swivel, and be aware of those around you. Make lane changes and turns after an appropriate hand signal and visual check so that other travelers know what to expect. Never assume that someone sees you or that they will give you the right-of-way when it is yours.
Distracted pedestrians can pose another frustration for cyclists. People walking while texting or using earbuds are not aware of their surroundings. They can step out into traffic in front of riders or block a pathway. A bell or a polite “on your left” can help alert them to your presence.
Choose a route
The streets of Flagstaff were originally laid out around the railroad, which leads to a maze of thoroughfares and side streets that can be confusing to negotiate. Choosing a route to get to your destination can make the difference between running a gauntlet of distracted speeders and a pleasant cruise through residential neighborhoods or along the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. It is free to download the Avenza Map app and the Flagstaff Urban Trails and Bikeways Map which can help you choose fun routes around town while avoiding the most dangerous and intimidating streets.
Wear a helmet
Although wearing a helmet is too often touted as the only thing a cyclist should do to be safe, it’s a good idea to wear one. Modern helmets have a good deal of technology incorporated into them that can mitigate traumatic brain injuries should you be involved in a crash and hit your head. Check out one of the many local bike shops and get properly fitted for one ASAP.
Get some training
Comprehensive training in best-practices for safer bicycling cannot be crammed into a single article, and some great resources exist for learning how to be a safer and more confident rider.
Online classes are available through The League of American Bicyclists and Cycling Savvy . Watching just a few of these videos can give even an experienced rider a better grasp on techniques to stay safer.
The Flagstaff Police Department offers a bicycle traffic citation diversion program that anyone is welcome to attend, regardless of whether or not they’ve been cited. This is taught by League of American Bicyclist Certified Instructors and is also a helpful overview of best practices for operating a bicycle in traffic safely. You can call 928-213-3367 or email obrockman@coconino.az.gov to get set up for the next class.
Anthony Quintile has worked in the bike industry for 30 years as a bicycle messenger, professional mechanic, bike shop manager and event promoter in Flagstaff and Moab. For the past two decades he has been a Board Member, cycling advocate and Trail Program Coordinator for Flagstaff Biking Organization .