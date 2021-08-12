Bicycling around Flagstaff – How to stay safe and not piss everyone off

In Arizona bicyclists are required to ride as far to the right as is safe and practicable. This absolutely does not mean that you should ride in the gutter! In fact, this can mean you are entitled to use the entire traffic lane in instances where it is unsafe to ride to the right. Hazards like parked car doors, storm grates, glass and cinders on the right side of the street can make riding there unsafe. On many streets in Flagstaff a bicyclist can easily travel near the prevailing speed of traffic and it is entirely reasonable, safe and legal to take up the entire right hand traffic lane to protect yourself. Regardless of prevailing traffic speeds, riding to the right but not cramming yourself into the curb or against parked cars is usually safer than riding on the sidewalk.