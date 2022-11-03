"A spiritual home": Filmmaker Deidra Peaches documents and spotlights Indigenous tribes around the Grand Canyon and Colorado River

The New World is an oxymoronic statement that seems acceptable to academics and historians alike. To those of us that are Indigenous to the American continents, it’s a phrase that is both belittling and reductive to the long history of the many people that called the “New World” home. Locally, we are often forgotten or ignored when it comes to our sacred spaces especially when it comes to National Parks and Monuments. The long shadow of colonization often obscures our history and ties to the land and creates a fable about who we are, where we’ve come from and the dreams we have for our futures. Luckily there are several people within our communities that actively seek to shine a light on what it means to be bound to our ancestral lands.

Diné filmmaker Deidra Peaches is one of these individuals. She began her career as filmmaker in 2009 when she debuted her documentary “Shimásaní’’ at the Imaginative Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

“[I] was trying to understand what gave her strength as a Diné woman and what resonated with her.” Peaches said about her first documentary. “She talked about the importance of corn… and the importance of culture and language. I think that documentary definitely created for me a passion to tell stories that are very significant to my identity as a Diné woman. Also learning more about the tradition, the culture and the burden of socio-political issues that [we are facing].”

Since her debut, Peaches has also worked on several documentaries focusing on the environmental and health issues that the Diné face. Her film “TÓ ÉÍ ’IINÁ ATÉ” (Water is life) focused on the water scarcity and the uranium mining that have polluted the groundwater in Dinétah.

“The objective of [this] documentary was to highlight the social injustices of water exploitation on the Navajo Nation,” Peaches said. “Even though the tribes (Navajo and Hopi) border the Colorado River for over one hundred and ten miles, they don’t have water rights to the river.”

Recently, she screened her film “Voices of the Grand Canyon” which highlighted several Indigenous tribes that hold the National Park in reverence for their history and spiritual importance. The project originally began in 2015 when she traveled down the Colorado river with fellow cinematographer Jake Hoyungowa. Sadly, Hoyungowa passed away before the project could be completed.

“I know it was something he felt passionate about,” Peaches said about Hoyungowa. “I knew he would have wanted to finish it. When he was alive he was working with the Grand Canyon Trust and Intertribal Centennial Conversation Group… I was approached by the Grand Canyon Trust and they wanted to know if I was interested in continuing this project. I felt like during that time of grief like it was something that I needed to put my energy into because I know that’s something that meant a lot to both of us.”

Their passion really shines through the completed film. The number of people they interviewed to share their knowledge about the Grand Canyon is remarkable. “Voices of the Grand Canyon” is truly a labor of love. It’s also a great way for the many tribes that hold the Grand Canyon in veneration to share their perspective.

“Grand Canyon National Park is more than a bucket list destination,” the narrator says as breathtaking images of the canyon and river are projected on the screen. “It is a spiritual home to Native people.”

Eleven tribes today still maintain cultural connections to the Grand Canyon. Zuni, Havasupai, Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache are just some of the tribes that have spiritual and historical ties to the canyon. Many petroglyphs and artifacts can be found throughout the canyon. Several tribes believe it is the place of emergence.

“The archeological sites are our footprints,” said Leigh Kuwanwisiwma of Bacavi in the video. “The Grand Canyon is our genesis and also our final spiritual home… it is the home for our ancestral people.”

The Havasupai people also have strong ties to the park, the territory of the Havasupai tribe once included part of the south rim of the canyon. They now reside on a reservation fifty miles away from their original homeland. Standing on the rim overlooking the canyon, Coleen Kaska addresses the audience of the film to share her tribe’s history in the canyon.

“Over a hundred years my people have lost a lot of mingling [with the canyon].” Kaska said. “Once it became a national park my people were restricted from the area. They were no longer welcomed here.”

The removal and restriction of Indigenous people from sacred sites and their homeland is something we have become accustomed to however it does not mean we don’t still long to be in our homeland. Nor does it deter us from finding a way to reconnect with those sacred spaces. Nikki Cooley found one way to reconnect with the canyon.

“I’m the first Navajo woman to be a commercial river guide for about thirteen years.” Cooley said. “I really was outspoken about my cultural perspectives because I felt that the guiding community [and also] our clients needed to know Indigenous perspectives and knowledge should be included in every conversation… It’s a very sacred place that we must treat carefully, respectful and not think of it as a theme park”

As the video ends and the credits roll there is a sense of love and care that was put into production by the team and by Peaches. As marginalized people we often have our history invalidated to fit western narratives, our stories cooped by outsiders to be repacked as niche curiosities, and our voices silenced while we try to speak up on the issues that affect us disproportionately. It wasn’t until individuals like Peaches that we are finally able to say our piece, finally able to share our perspective with a wider audience and to finally have a voice that is our own. ￼