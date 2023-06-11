There’s a word Deb Taylor uses often when describing Flagstaff Pride: evolving.

The current president of Northern Arizona Pride Association (also known as Flagstaff Pride) is set to finish her six-year term at the LGBTQIA2S+ organization’s helm, with longtime board member Zane Jacobs ready to take her place in June. At the precipice of this exciting change–both Jacobs and Taylor are quick to sing each other’s praises and what they each bring to the organization–is another illustrious event, Flagstaff’s inaugural Pride parade.

“It’s the first one ever in Flagstaff,” Taylor said. “So it’s monumental and historical. We are actually creating history here, and it is important because [the parade] means visibility.”

The June 17 Pride in the Pines festival will take on a similar shape to previous years’, with a jam-packed day of drag shows (there will be 36 drag performers with their own dedicated stage, including those of RuPaul fame), food, dancing, access to and information on various local LGBTQIA2S+ resources and an afterparty at the Orpheum Theater.

The parade will kick off the festivities at 9 a.m. It will follow the same route as the fourth of July and Holiday Parade of Lights processions, shutting down much of downtown in both a symbolic and very real push to be seen and heard.

“This ‘visibility’ is especially important. We are your family members, we are company owners here in town, we are part of this community and a large part of this community and we are celebrating.” Jacobs said. “And it’s about time, after 27 years, it’s about time we are doing a parade.”

The first ever Pride in the Pines amassed just a handful of people at Fort Tuthill County Park while last year’s ticket sales tallied well into the thousands.

The parade also comes at a time when anti-trans legislation has become increasingly prevalent, both in Arizona and across the nation.

“The LGBTQIA2S+ community is here and they need to be recognized as the vibrant community that they bring to Flagstaff; what they bring to the community as far as work and momentum. The parade is also about equity, it’s about celebrating who you are, especially with all the [anti-trans] bills being passed,” Taylor said. “This parade is a statement.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, as of this article’s print date, the Arizona Legislature had advanced a series of bills that, while expected to be vetoed upon reaching governor Katie Hobbs’ desk, represent growing anti-trans sentiment in the state.

SB 1001 would make it illegal for teachers and other school employees to use the pronouns of a trans or non-binary student without written parental permission. SB 1005, would leave schools open to “threat of litigation for providing supportive and affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ students,” and SB 1040 would ban trans students and school employees from using restrooms that match their gender identity; SB 1040 would also allow people to sue schools if they share a restroom or “similar school facility” with a trans person.

“It adds a whole new layer to this year’s Pride in the Pines motto, ‘Together We March Again,’” Taylor said, pointing then to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

For Taylor and Jacobs both, it is crucial to reiterate that the first ever Pride was a riot against police discrimination against queer people, not to mention it was pioneered by two trans women. The ensuing marches on Christopher Street, where the New York City bar was located, will always remain at the root of Pride and its parades–even the ones as far away as Northern Arizona.

“What does this parade represent?” Taylor said. “It represents the very first Pride parade. It represents Stonewall, the Compton Cafeteria Riots, it represents Harvey Milk, it represents everybody.”

The parade is also the result of a new strategic plan by the organization, developed with the help of Phoenix Philanthropy Group. The result of about 40 hours of interviews with stakeholders and community members, the plan is based on what respondents said they wanted to see from the organization.

“We took all that information, the good and the bad, and we talked about it. We asked ourselves ‘What are we doing right and wrong?’ and it was really eye opening,” Taylor said. “We wanted people’s opinion and we listened.”

“And I think we are starting to reflect that now,” Jacobs added. “I think the community sees it too.”

A mission statement, also a part of the strategic plan, reads:

“We envision a Flagstaff and Northern Arizona where LGBTQIA2S+ individuals are welcomed, supported, and able to live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination, prejudice, and bias.”

“Literally, we must march,” the document states.

“All this comes to our ultimate goal of, ‘What do we want to be when we grow up?’” Jacobs said. “We want to be an organization that is the foundation to lift our stakeholders, our community and our brothers and sisters, young, old and in between, to give them the resources that they need.”

For him, that lifting up comes in the form of a long-awaited community resource center, which becomes more of a reality every day. Medical and mental health care, and other resources would be just a small portion of the center, which Jacobs hopes can become a hub for all of northern Arizona. That and an ongoing focus on diversity will be central to his presidency.

“It is extremely important. We BIPOC and queer people of color are not always represented in these festivals. Yet Flagstaff is a border town on the largest reservation in the United States, but we haven’t always seen ourselves on stage,” he said.

Both Jacobs, who has also spent a great deal of his career working with the Shadows Foundation (which provides financial assistance to people living with affected by life threatening disease), and Taylor started at Flagstaff Pride as volunteers and have since become crucial pieces of the organization. They have also become close friends. And while Taylor leaving her post as president is bittersweet, both champion each other and the change, plus all that the future holds for Flagstaff Pride.

“I am excited, nervous of course, but mostly excited just to see it evolve,” Jacobs said. “And hopefully I can take [Pride] just even a part of the way Deb has taken it. I think it will be possible because the board is amazing, we are a family and we support each other. I can see the resource center, I can see the allyship of Northern Arizona. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this community and to call Flagstaff home.”

The first ever Flagstaff pride parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17th, with former Flagstaff mayor Coral Evans taking on the role of grand marshal.

“My hope is to see this parade be like the 4th of July parade but with nothing but a sea of rainbows and trans flags,” Jacobs said.

For more information on Flagstaff Pride in the Pines 2023 including location, start time and more, visit flagstaffpride.org. Flagstaff Pride will also be taking over Heritage Square on Friday, June 2 for First Friday Artwalk, an event that will include Drag Story Hour, a drag show, DJ and more.