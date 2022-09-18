A reminder to look up: Flagstaff Star Party celebrates stargazers of all ages

Growing up in a big city, you’re not often beckoned to look up into the night sky. Polluted with light, the abundant sea of black does nothing for the human eye when hidden away. This couldn’t be more different in Flagstaff. Flagstaff was recognized as the first-ever dark sky city in October 2001 – and since then, it has been leading the way for dark sky cities around the nation. Annually, Flagstaff Dark Sky Coalition (FDSC) encourages the city to bask in the advantages of the nighttime view with their Flagstaff Star Party. At this event, which is free and open to the entire community, Flagstaff residents and visitors alike are inspired, and most importantly, reminded to look up.

The 2022 Flagstaff Star Party and Celebration of the Night begin Thursday, September 22 and runs through Saturday, September 24, at Buffalo Park. Within the three-night event, there are numerous planned activities for the community to engage in.

Starting on Thursday, the event will be kicked off by an “Exploring the Universe in Daylight” field day, starting at 3 p.m. This is an opportunity for families to get an early start – with solar viewing, planetary exploration, telescope making for kids, a hands-on migratory bird display and walking tours to see GROVER, the Geologic Rover moon buggy prototype built by a USGS team in Flagstaff. Bonnie Stevens, FDSC Executive Director, said this portion of the event gives families and all patrons, a chance to explore space in the daylight.

“Field day is new this year,” Stevens said. “It’s very exciting because it gets the community warmed up for the three nights of stargazing. It also offers the opportunity for people to talk, look, interact and create during the daylight. At night, when the Star Party is going on, the telescopes and telescope hosts take center stage, and everyone wants to see Saturn, the moon and want to learn stories behind the constellations … this event is designed around bring in all ages and particularly families that have busy schedules and young kids who may not be able to stay out when it’s dark or last very long in the cold.”

Each of the three nights starting at 6 p.m., researcher and sky-watcher Brian Skiff of Lowell Observatory will start the night off with his sunset talk, sharing what happens as day transitions to night. At 6:45 p.m. each night of the event, a different speaker will take the “stage” at the 2022 Star Party Twilight Talks.

On night one, cultural astronomer Dr. Danielle Adams of Lowell Observatory will open the event with “Two Mountains, One Dark Sky: Our Heritage of Indigenous Arabian Astronomy,” a talk focusing on the astronomical knowledge of ancient Arabia. On Friday, archaeologist Ken Zoll will present “Star Wounds: The Use of Meteorites Among Ancient Native American Cultures,” about meteorite collecting. Finally, on Saturday, astronomer and NAU Emeritus Associate Professor Dr. David Koerner will share “Stars!” a discussion of the diversity of suns in the universe.

After each speaker is finished, there will be hosted telescope observing for the rest of the evening. Here, patrons of all ages are welcomed to peruse the night sky and see it in a way they may have never seen before. Drew Carhart, Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition Executive Board Member, said there is nothing that compares to looking through a telescope to see the universe.

“Looking at a picture really pales in comparison to looking at something yourself,” Carhart said. “Getting out under the nighttime sky and looking through a telescope and seeing with your eye the direct light, right now, from Saturn or from a galaxy twenty million lightyears away. You’re getting a direct connection with the universe through looking and that towers over just looking at a picture on your screen or a magazine.”

Chris Luginbuhl, FDSC president, has been attending the Flagstaff Star Party events since they began in 2014. Since they began, he has seen the way they’ve impacted the community and offered a unique opportunity to guests of all kinds.

“This is really, genuinely an event for all ages,” Luginbuhl said, “Children are welcome to the telescopes, and I’ve shown first viewings to five-year-olds but also to 75-year-olds who have never looked through a telescope before. It has nothing to do with age, ethnicity or anything else in life to be able to appreciate looking through a telescope. I’ve had many teenagers come up at public events who try to be very blasé about it, and then they’re blown away, getting their phones out to tell their friends to come look because it’s so amazing.”

The entire three-day event is free to the public and, according to Stevens, this could only be possible with the help of fundraising, sponsors and volunteers. The FDSC board hopes they can reach as many community members as possible, so they can remind everyone to stargaze whenever they get the chance.

“The aspect that it is free is really something,” Luginbuhl said. “People get so much presented to them and can stroll in for free. That’s unusual for a community to put out something like this, where you don’t have to buy a ticket or have to show a handstamp. It really does make it special.”

At the event, food vendors will be available so patrons can purchase hot drinks like hot chocolate, cider or coffee or snacks. The Arizona Rangers are volunteering at the event to help guide parking and greet guests. An adjacent, ticketed event is being hosted at Arizona Nordic Village on Sunday, Sept. 25, with speaker archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass. More information on this event, and the entire Flagstaff Star Party here: https://www.flagstaffstarparty.org/