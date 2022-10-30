A giving group: Women Empowering Northern Arizona is a group focused on giving back to the community

One person alone can make an outstanding impact on the community, but when joined together, that impact can be amplified. At least, that’s the idea behind the giving groups that are popping up around the United States. Women Empowering Northern Arizona is a charity group that brings together more than 100 women with the hopes to make an amplified impact on the Flagstaff community.

Started in 2014, Women Empowering Northern Arizona (WENA) was started by Katie Woodard and a group of friends who had seen the idea online. With the idea of creating their own “giving group,” they hoped they would be able to gather around 100 Flagstaff women who were passionate about giving back. Since it started 8 years ago, WENA has been successful in creating a community of over 100 women and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local northern Arizona non-profits and charities, just surpassing the $300,000 mark this month.

The group meets at The Toasted Owl three times a year, for an hour meeting filled with information, giving and fun. Cecily Maniaci of The Toasted Owl has been a major supporter of the group, providing the group a place to meet and snacks and drinks each meeting, according to Woodard. Board member Shayna Thomas said these meetings are an opportunity for women in the community to not only give back but to also meet one another and form friendships.

“We want everyone to be involved,” Thomas said. “Being at the meetings is fun. Flagstaff, even though it’s grown, is such a small community. Women show up and I recognize their faces from other things around town, and nice to finally put a name to that face. Then, we can figure out how we’re connected and to a certain extent, it’s like ladies' night. Cecily at Toasted Owl puts out a whole spread, people can buy a glass of wine and it’s so fun, it’s a fun way to spend the night with girlfriends.”

These three yearly meetings are separated into a few different sections. Prior to the start of the meeting, members are asked to nominate their favorite non-profit groups or charities and create a presentation about them. Then, randomly, three members are selected to present about the nonprofit of their choosing to the rest of the group. This random decision is done by pulling names from a hat, luck of the draw style. Once three present members are chosen, they are able to present to the group.

During these presentations at the meeting, the group listens and is able to ask questions and learn more about where their donations might be going, if chosen. After the three presentations are complete, everyone in the group votes and the majority rules. Whatever nonprofit gets the most votes is the one that the entire group will be donating to. Everyone in the group contributes $100 each, making the total donations potentially as large as $10,000.

“Each group gets five minutes to present and then five minutes for questions and answers,” Thomas said. “And I’ll tell you, the women in our group like to ask questions. They really want to know what their money is going toward and what kind of impact it will have. And then the following meeting, the winning group from the last meeting will share specifically how the money our group donated was used. That's one of the most interesting parts of the night, hearing about those successes and congratulating that group on using the money in the community.”

When it comes to the kind of groups that WENA donates to, they need to be Flagstaff specific. According to the WENA guidelines, the organization or charity must be based in Flagstaff, have a Flagstaff chapter in which the money can be used in, and have been around for at least two years. Just this past year, WENA has made substantial donations to Sacred Peaks Equine Sanctuary and Threaded Together. In years past, they have donated to groups like N. Arizona Immigration Legal Services, F.Y.L.R.S., Tynkertopia and Flagstaff Shelter Services. As of this month, they have just hit $300,000 in total donations since their beginning in 2014.

For community members who don’t have the means for a $100 donation three times a year, WENA accepts teams. These teams of two can each contribute $50 instead but will need to be like-minded since they will only have one vote between the two of them.

“We try to remind people that the power of 100 is greeted than the power of one,” Woodard said. “You can do small things on your own, but the power of 100 is really amazing.”