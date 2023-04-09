Sometime in the 1980s, a large group of migrants from El Salvador fled their warring country to seek asylum in the United States. On this month-long journey, they weathered tropical storms and the rocky slopes of the Sierra Madres, but on the final leg of their trek, they faced the Sonoran Desert: an arid and scorching hot no-man’s land that wraps around central Sonora and southern Arizona through the tip of the Baja Peninsula.

Under cover of night, the group began their crossing in Sonoyta with the help of two hired smugglers, but plagued by the relentless heat, the howls of lone coyotes and the bite of chollo cacti, the group slowly began to fracture and succumb to the elements. They drank perfume and urine when they ran out of water, and after four long, wandering days, the smugglers left, sacrificing those who remained to the vast expanse of the desert.

Dora Rodriguez, who was only one of 13 survivors and is now the co-founder of Salvavision, a non-profit group dedicated to aiding asylum seekers, migrants and returnees at and near the border, lived with the trauma and shame of her story for nearly forty years before speaking out in 2016 after seeing the dialogue surrounding immigration take a turn for the worse.

She said, “I told myself, ‘Well, you have a story, and it's better that, hopefully, I speak out and someone will change their attitude, their mind, on, you know, who we are [than to not speak out at all].’”

Rodriguez’s story has inspired many to dedicate their lives to the humanitarian crisis on the border, and now, it serves as the foundation of a brand new documentary called “Borderlands,” which will be screened at the Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival on April 16 between 7 and 9 p.m.

For Mackenzie Baradic, the film’s young director and recent NAU graduate, “Borderlands” began as a vague interest in telling a story about immigration, but after reading “The Devil’s Highway” by Luis Alberto Urrea, she became incensed by what was happening in her own backyard.

“I actually read the book when I was in Rocky Point, Mexico, and oh my god, I felt so horrible,” Baradic said. “There are complete atrocities happening in the desert literally an hour from my high school. 13 people died an hour away from where I live in the most horrendous way possible. …so yeah, I felt guilty.”

Through this newfound lens–acquired, no less, at a resort located just one hour south of Sonoyta–Baradic threw herself into research, reading books, watching documentaries and talking to border experts like Robert Neustadt, a professor in Latin American studies at NAU, and James Holeman, founder of Battalion Search and Rescue, an organization dedicated, in the best case, to aiding migrants in duress and, in the worst case, to finding remains and providing closure for loved ones.

Holeman, who eventually connected the team at NAU to Rodriguez, took Baradic out on a couple search missions where they uncovered the skeletal remains of multiple migrants lost to the Sonoran Desert. Images of the remains are featured in “Borderlands” and are a sobering reminder of the human toll that the desert takes, but to Holeman and other experts, the environment is not liable for the deaths of these migrants.

“We have these policies like prevention through deterrence that are pushing the most vulnerable people, our neighbors, Americans, North Americans, you know, to their deaths, hunted like dogs; hunted and tracked like dogs… And the desert, the beautiful Sonoran Desert, has become weaponized in this process,” Holeman said.

Prevention through deterrence is a border policy that was enacted in 1994 during the Clinton administration. By concentrating Border Patrol resources in the most heavily trafficked points along the border (San Diego, Nogales, El Paso and Brownsville to name a few,) migrants would be forced to traverse the most remote and unforgiving areas in order to avoid law enforcement. Policymakers believed that undocumented immigration would slow down to a trickle once migrants realized how unpleasant and dangerous the journey actually was. They were wrong, but the success of prevention through deterrence was never supposed to be judged solely on the amount of attempted crossings. Deaths were also used as a metric to determine success according to a follow-up report from the United States General Accounting Office.

“Before prevention through deterrence,” Professor Neustadt said in a conversation over the phone, “the number of migrants that would die while crossing the border were usually in the single digits per year, as opposed to…in the hundreds [now], and the Border Patrol and often the media will blame…death on the environment. They'll say the desert killed them; that they shouldn't have been out there; that this terrain is too hostile… However, you know, the reason that they're out there [in the first place] is because of prevention through deterrence.”

The shadow of this policy lingers throughout “Borderlands,” and it would have been easy for the film to devolve into a callous and overly-didactic dissertation on the policy's failures. But the honest and artful way that they decided to tell Rodriguez’s story holds the film together and communicates their message with poise and empathy.

There is one scene in particular that stands out. About halfway through the film, Rodriguez is telling a particularly traumatic part of her story–one that is, in many ways, is impossible to reenact–and Baradic and her team were faced with a unique challenge.

She said, “The question became, how do we show Dora’s story? What do we even put on screen because it is just so horrific…and all I could really think about was how, when I would get really upset as a kid, my mom would make me do, like, free movement, free dance. I would have to, like, move the emotions out of my body… I sort of just thought, ‘Oh my god. That’s the answer.’”

Lit by dark red lights and framed by two eclipsed saguaro cacti, a young woman dances to Rodriguez’s words. Her words are a vessel for pain and alone, they communicate a horrific yet necessary message about her experience as a migrant, but paired with the film’s dance, they carve out a path towards healing. The physicality of the dance cuts past the words and penetrates her complex and conflicting emotions without distorting the reality. It’s visually jarring in the best way and allows the most horrifying parts of Rodriguez’s story to be told with dignity and grace.

Professor Neustadt, an artist and playwright in his own right, says that art is a necessary arrow in our quiver of advocacy.

“Once you realize what's going on and you feel a little bit of it, then I think a lot of people feel like they've got to do whatever they can to try to raise awareness and figure out a way to add a grain of sand to stop this situation,” he said.

Rodriguez herself has seen the impacts that art can have on a person’s life through her experiences with asylum-seekers and returnees over the years. Through Salvavision’s artisan program, they are able to empower their borderland community in Sasabe, Sonora economically by selling community members’ art online and mentally by offering a creative outlet and a space where they can connect and build new relationships.

“You know, the more I get into this,” she said, “the more I learn that art is healing…how it opens your mind and helps your soul.”

Through Rodriguez’s story, “Borderlands” offers viewers the opportunity to confront the state-sanctioned atrocities happening in the Sonoran Desert in a way that is artistically engaging and politically motivating, but if you would like to learn more about Rodriguez’s inspiring non-profit work or about the making of “Borderlands,” Rodriguez, Baradic, Neustadt and Holeman will be participating in a panel discussion at Liminal Café and Community Center on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn more and get your tickets at flagstaffmountainfilms.org.