It’s never too early to embark on a DIY project. Children are often gifted the toys that they play with and come to love, but it’s not often that they have a hand in their creation. In an attempt to teach children a new skill and how to create their own toys, Threaded Together has the perfect summer camp next week for little ones. Threaded Together is having a 3-day afternoon camp teaching children 7 and up to sew their own stuffed friends from June 26 to June 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Little ones will get to choose an animal to create, then learn how to sew and stuff them. They will also have the opportunity to design and sew some fun clothes and accessories for them. While store-bought toys can be an integral part of a child’s life, having a stuffed friend that they created themselves can be such an affirming experience for them and might inspire future DIY projects during their adolescence. This class is marketed toward beginners and experienced young sewist alike and is recommended for children ages 7 and up.

All materials and tools are included with the price of admission, which is $135 total for the 3-day camp. Threaded Together offers a sliding scale and “pay what you can” price model in order to benefit those who may benefit from a discount. The Threaded Together team believes “that sewing and textile arts are for everyone,” according to their website, so they offer two discount codes for customers to use as needed, along with full-ride scholarships, thanks to the support of the Wilhelm Family Foundation, upon request.

Want to engage your child with a new skill? This 3-day summer camp might be something to add to your summer bucket list. Tickets are still available. Learn more at Threaded Together’s website.