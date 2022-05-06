The lasting power of creativity: Viola Awards celebrates best in arts and sciences

“Tonight, we celebrate a year’s worth of creative expression, discovery and collaboration, moments of joy as well as pain and healing,” Creative Flagstaff Executive Director Jonathan Stone said in introducing the 14th Annual Viola Awards on April 30.

And healing was a recurring theme in many of the speeches given throughout the evening by community stakeholders and Viola Award winners.

Dorothy Denetsosie-Gishe, Navajo of the Rock Gap Clan, born for the Towering House Clan and speaking as Interim CEO of Native Americans for Community Action, Inc., opened the ceremony with acknowledgment of the Indigenous land currently occupied by Flagstaff along with a declaration that stewards of the land act as instruments of healing.

Healing was also seen in real-time as nominees were cheered loudly by their friends and supporters, and hugs were exchanged in the drink line at the Orpheum Theater, the Viola’s newest venue. The more casual setting allowed for the community to celebrate each other’s accomplishments while keeping ticket prices lower than in the past when it was held at the High Country Conference Center.

Planning for this year’s Viola Awards began in October with a public meeting to discuss categories and criteria for selection while considering how the event can best serve Flagstaff as it continues to evolve. Along with returning favorites, two new categories were introduced in response to the struggles and innovation seen in the art and science sectors throughout the two-plus-year pandemic—Excellence in Collaboration and a Philanthropy Award.

The awards themselves were different this year, too. Rather than commissioning one artist to create the one-of-a-kind awards winners have previously received, more traditional statuettes were given in addition to gifts from local artists Bryan David Griffith, Colin Kubarych, Carol Rackley, Lindsey DeStefano and Frederica Hall.

The first winner of the evening to be announced was Tyrrell Tapaha for Emerging Artist. Tapaha and his family raise Navajo-Churro sheep on the Navajo Nation and he works as a sheepherder during the summer, which is where his artistic process begins. He then harvests, washes, spins and dyes the wool before weaving colorful tapestries by hand on a Diné upright loom.

“I’m really appreciative that we have spaces like this, spaces to speak, spaces for individuals to hear themselves,” he said. “It’s nice that I’ve been able to build a place for myself to grow and to develop and exist as myself.”

Many of the acceptance speeches expressed awe at the fact that they were chosen out of the other strong nominees in their categories. Ash Davidson, who won Excellence in Storytelling for her debut novel Damnation Spring, joked that she would have worn different shoes if she had expected to come up to the stage. She also thanked the Flagstaff Public Library, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy and the Northern Arizona Book Festival for the roles each played in her education and growth within the writing community.

Excellence in Music was awarded to iiwaa in recognition of their debut EP Dysphoria. The recording artist, performer and poet is an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Community, and also left their mark on projects by fellow Viola finalists Kyle and Gretta Miller of Tow’rs (winners for Excellence in Collaboration for Serenade, a compilation album dedicated to LGBTQIA2S youth) and producer Tsoh Tso (nominated with Tré Orona for Orona’s debut EP Dead Rennaissance).

“I just want to address all of the artists and those who make art happen in this community,” iiwaa said. “I am so grateful for your craft and your dedication. In times that are dark and unprecedented, such as these, it really is the charge of the artist to be a light, to bring good into the world.”

Dark Sky Aerial also recognized the importance of creativity as the members gathered on stage to accept their award for Excellence in Performing Arts for their dance film OMEN.

“For all of the other creatives in this space, know that no matter how you tell your art, it is important,” Abby Chan, one of the founders and creative directors, said. “Whether it’s through words or music or movement, it all matters.”

Visual Arts winner Rebekah Nordstrom was overwhelmed with emotion while accepting her award for One Hundred: The (un)Essential Series, an installation of 100 paintings completed over as many days to honor items that no longer served her.

Vice Mayor Becky Daggett presented the Legacy Award to the late Jim Babbitt for his lifetime of contributions to the arts and sciences in Flagstaff and for helping to make the Violas possible through the founding of a $20,000 endowment in 2008. His granddaughter Stella Babbitt accepted the award on his behalf.

“If you wish to honor my grandfather, keep making art, keep supporting the arts,” she said. “On behalf of my family the Babbitts, on behalf of Viola, on behalf of Jim, thank you so much.”

Excellence in Education winner Dr. Louise Scott, Emerita Professor of Violin and Pedagogy in the School of Music at Northern Arizona University, began a Suzuki teacher training program during her time at NAU and kept her acceptance short and sweet as she noted the importance of giving her students the tools to successfully teach their own students.

“What can be more important than educating the children of the world?” she said.

The Flinn Foundation became the first winner of the new Philanthropy Award while Tynkertopia was recognized for its Community Impact as an organization and Carrie Dallas, Program Manager of the LIFE Program at NACA, accepted the award for Community Impact (Individual).

“To see my vision come true has only happened because of all these folks here,” said Dr. Alice Christie, founder and executive director of Tynkertopia as she stood on stage with staff, volunteers and students. “Thank you to Creative Flagstaff for making this possible, a Viola Award is just something very special. I’m so glad to be a part of this community.”

MacKenzie Chase is a former editor of the Arizona Daily Sun’s niche department and served on the selection panel for this year’s Excellence in Storytelling category.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0