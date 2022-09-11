The Great Unknown: The Museum of Northern Arizona unveils a new exhibit that examines the mysteries of Glen Canyon

At the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNAZ), visitors can travel through time in “The Great Unknown” exhibit, which tells the story of the ever-changing and mysterious Glen Canyon. As Lake Powell’s receding waters make headlines, palpable traces of human intervention are revealed below the growing canyon walls. “The Great Unknown” exhibit invites visitors to examine this place throughout its different stages and ponder how they relate to a place themselves.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s website states that the 710-foot-tall Glen Canyon Dam was constructed in Glen Canyon to provide water and power from The Colorado River to cities in the West, which was initiated by President Eisenhower in 1956. After the Dam’s completion, what once was Glen Canyon filled up with water, creating Lake Powell.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Lake Powell’s water levels have been receding since 2000. Because of this, we have an interesting vantage point in the area today. Receding waters have been revealing more about Glen Canyon than we previously knew. For example, the USGS recorded sediment deposits along the changing shorelines, providing a better understanding of how reservoirs affect water systems.

However, this idea of slowly unveiling the mysteries of Glen Canyon isn’t new. John Wesley Powell, the first person of European descent to investigate and catalog Glen Canyon, referred to the area as The Great Unknown–hence, the MNAZ exhibit’s title.

Kristan Hutchinson, Director of Public Programs at MNAZ explained why Powell called Glen Canyon “The Great Unknown” in his journals. Hutchinson said that upon first looking at the sensuous and complicated maze of canyons, it must seem impossible to know all there is to know about the area. Despite there being indigenous people there for a long time, she said that at the time of Powell’s expeditions, Glen Canyon was not known to the wider world.

Since the dam’s construction in the 1950s and ‘60s, Hutchinson said the canyon houses mysteries once again.

“Powell originally said, it’s the great unknown because we don't know it yet,” Hutchinson said. “But now there's a lot of parts of it that are unknown because we let them go underwater, and like our oceans, there's so much we don't know because it's underwater.”

With an area widely unknown, there’s less of a chance it’ll be disturbed or otherwise impacted by humans. However, with a place being unknown to the wider world, there are also fewer people available to advocate for that place. Hutchinson explained how that kind of awareness was what drove artists to capture Glen canyon – an awareness that would gather advocates for the canyon.

“What we don't know, we don't protect,” Hutchinson said. “So, then all these artists started coming [to Glen Canyon] and seeing it and saying, wait a minute, this is something people should know about. They should understand that we should be appreciating it.”

Knowing about the proposed dam in Glen Canyon, photographers like Elliot Porter and Tad Nichols sought to capture what would soon be underwater and thus unknown. Hutchinson said environmental organization The Sierra Club partnered up with Porter to create a book in protest of the impending dam entitled “The Place No One Knew: Glen Canyon on the Colorado.” While the efforts of The Sierra Club and Porter didn’t succeed in preventing the Dam’s construction, they did pave the way for other environmentalists to use art to promote advocacy and appreciation of other places.

“This was really the first color photo book that was put out to try to make people understand an environmental cause and to protect a place,” Hutchinson said. “Now that's a really common thing, right? But this was the first one and it was very, very groundbreaking at the time.”

Hutchinson said that Porter’s infatuation with Glen Canyon is noticeable in his photos, many of which are on display in the MNAZ exhibit alongside other artists who captured the canyon. Though, photographers didn’t always have the intention of protecting Glen Canyon when photographing it. For example, the Kolb brothers – who famously captured the splendor of the Grand Canyon– photographed Glen Canyon in hopes of stimulating tourism before the dam was even in question.

Though similar to Porter, Tad Nichols photographed the canyon with the intention of fighting the dam before its construction. However, Nichols took a different approach than Porter–one that Hutchinson said surely attracted more awareness to the canyon. Nichols’ expeditions were alongside the legendary Katie Lee, who was a popular singer, actress and environmental advocate. In his black-and-white photos accentuating the curves and beautiful intricacies of the canyon, Lee also flaunted her natural curves. Hutchinson said the photos of Lee not only evoke a conversation about protecting what is beautiful, but many of the photos also show how small the human presence in the canyon was at the time.

Alternatively, after the dam’s construction created Lake Powell, photographers captured people recreating the area, occupying what was once empty.

Hutchinson talked about the contrast we see in what photographers have captured of Glen Canyon over time. Not only has the landscape completely changed, but the human presence in the area has become tremendous. At first, human impact in the canyon was only noticeable through indigenous rock art and Powell carving his name into the canyon to essentially say ‘I was here.’ However, contemporary photos reveal the magnitude of the impact people had on the area, especially as receding waters reveal human traces. Hutchinson said the “The Great Unknown” exhibit highlights the extremes of how humans are in a place, which reveals how people relate to a place.

“[The exhibit offers] a wonderful way to look, not just at this one place, somewhere in the news, but to reflect on how we interact with the land and with place,” Hutchinson said. “And this is a wonderful opportunity to come explore and think about these things, and also to see some really, really beautiful images.”

The Museum of Northern Arizona invites Flagstaff locals, visitors and students to check out “The Great Unknown” exhibit, which is on display throughout autumn, Hutchinson said. She said she encourages anyone to come in and walk through the exhibit, picturing Glen Canyon throughout the years and its many stages.