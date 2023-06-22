Welcome to the universe of Gabby Long. It is bright and oblong, organic and playful, somber and joyful, deeply layered, and coated in paint and ceramic glaze.

The 23-year-old artist moved to Flagstaff one year ago, trading her densely verdant Kentucky hometown for the wide open, high desert of northern Arizona. She has since been unable to take her eyes off all that surrounds her, especially the layers. Long always comes back to layers: millions of years of geologic shifts and permutations stacked upon one another to form the mesas and plateaus so central to her first solo exhibition, titled “Biome.”

“I became so focused on the flora and fauna of the region, and especially really interested in the geologic layers,” she said. “I had never been to Arizona, so this was all new.”

She arrived in Flagstaff with her partner who was starting job training with the US Forest Service – in addition to her bachelor of fine arts Long completed an outdoor recreation minor – and immediately applied for an artist residency program run by the National Park Service at Tuzigoot National Monument and Montezuma Well. Long lived at the well for two weeks, spending her time hosting art workshops and translating her surroundings into plein-air paintings and pottery.

The result is a multimedia amalgam of vibrantly colored paintings and ceramic pieces. The desert conveyed in exaggerated neon pinks and greens, its night sky brushed across canvas in deep indigo. Long’s work is dreamlike in nature and surreal in dimension; in it, all elements work together to create a fantastical yet very real space, inhabited by both metaphor and living things.

“The paintings for my residency are sort of what launched ‘Biome,’” Long said. “I painted layers, representing the rock layers, and started pulling in patterns and motifs, like the tiny flowers that were blooming everywhere or rotting cactus. The colors of the desert. This also brought my work into a new space, thinking about it in the context of these new landscapes.”

“Biome” is Long’s way of seeing her outside world while also giving glimpses into her inner self. Woven within each piece are symbols of growth and change, both joyful and foreboding in one brush stroke. Some people tell Long her work is playful and carefree, others see in it a darker undertone. Both, Long say, hold true.

“In my paintings there is this tension, of whimsical and fun and dark. There is a balance of joy and chaos, fear and idealism,” she said.

She often finds herself pondering inner growth in her art, and all that spurs it, good and bad experiences and occurrences stacking and stacking.

Long’s exploration of growth is perhaps most visible in her pottery. Two and five feet ceramic sculptures that Long built up piece by piece reach into space. Gracefully lumpy and tall, many have sprigs of plantlife shooting out from their tops, like the shrubs that dot the tops of mesas. Each layer is different and presents a unique engineering challenge for the artist.

“I have been focused on growth over time. The layers are inspired by geologic layers but are metaphors for personal growth and how things are created over time, “ she said. “The techniques I use are additive and reductive. I hand build layers and carve parts of them away, so it’s this exploration of nature vs. nurture; your mind is shaped by what gets added and carved or eroded away. The same way land erodes, or things pile up after a monsoon. It is a metaphor for mental landscapes.”

Looking closely at Long’s dream worlds reveals the realities of inner and outer environments and the many ways, both difficult and joyous, in which they form.

“‘Biome’ is a celebration of growth over time,” Long said. “How plants only grow in their correct environment. It is a celebration of growth and beauty and vibrancy and the good things I’ve found here,” she said.

“Biome” was on display at MOCAF last weekend, but if you would like to view her work or learn more visit www.gabbyink.com.