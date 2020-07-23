‘The beauty of movement’: Celebrating the healing dance and life of Nakotah LaRance

“Nakotah was always doing something. He was energy,” Peaches says. “If he wasn’t practicing hoop dancing at the Flagstaff Recreation center, he would be skateboarding at Bushmaster. What I loved about Nakotah was how carefree he’d be. Nakotah would show up to my family’s house and go straight to our refrigerator. With his smile and unforgettable laughter, he could brighten your day. He effortlessly would make you smile, laugh and in an instant, you would forget what your trouble was in the first place.”

For Peaches, the time spent with her friend is defined by laughter, playing basketball at Bushmaster Park or binge watching anime VHS tapes and DVDs, playing Dance Dance Revolution, Guitar Hero or Rock Band.

“We were never bored,” she says.

LaRance continued to dance, adding teaching to his skillset as an adult and practicing his art the way only he could--all the while constantly supporting the next generation of young indigenous dancers and artists.