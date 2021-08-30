The art of being human: Coconino Center for the Arts welcomes new exhibitions

Human existence is at the forefront of Coconino Center for the Arts’ (CCA) three newest exhibits.
Whether it has to do with the human impact on Flagstaff’s land, the naked and bare human experience, or the deterioration of a human’s memory, CCA has it all covered. The three exhibits – “Watershed by Bryan David Griffith”, “NUDE” featuring Michael Hagelberg and SD Nelson and “Will Ambrose: The Forest” – opened Aug. 21 to the public.
Griffith had only three weeks to create his Watershed exhibition, forcing him to navigate with Flagstaff’s unpredictable weather. His work is made completely outdoors, using local materials, monsoon water, sunlight and fire. His contributions to the “Fires of Change” exhibition earned him a 2016 Viola Award for Excellence in Visual Arts Award.
In extreme contrast, this new exhibition focuses on water – timely, given Flagstaff’s recent brush with flooding. At the center of his exhibit stands a tall piece of a tree uprooted in a wildfire, with rocks spilling out either side of it, showing the direct correlation between wildfires and flash floods.
The wood piece is surrounding by the other works made with seasonal plants, dyes, pigments, and wood foraged from throughout Flagstaff. To make these pieces, Griffith combined painting, primitive photography and sculpture.
“After the fire, you get the flood,” Griffith said. “I’m hoping that when people see this exhibit, they think more deeply about the natural world and our relationship to it but more specifically what we can do around Flagstaff to make sure we grow in a way that is sustainable. A way that preserves the natural resources we have in this community and the unique culture and lifestyle we have here in Flagstaff which are at risk of overdevelopment.”
Griffith wanted to emphasize the importance of advocating for land preservation in Flagstaff. He especially wants people to focus on Flagstaff’s 2045 Regional Plan, which Flagstaff City Council craft with public input starting in 2022. This regional plan is intended to address land, transportation, water and natural resources management.
Griffith hopes his art motivates viewers to do something about the climate change impacting Flagstaff’s nature.
Walking into a live figure drawing class
The “NUDE” exhibit sits to the right of the art center’s main exhibition space. A stool sits in the center of the exhibit, with easels circled around it, simulating what a live figure drawing session would look like. The walls are filled with nude drawings in Prismacolor, pastel and charcoal by Hagelberg and Nelson, who attended live figure drawing sessions at CCA together for years.
Nelson is aware that the idea of nude images can be intimidating for some, but he’s hopeful viewers will be able to see past that to recognize the beauty in the depictions of the human figure.
The nude is a time-honored subject for artistic expression and it’s curious to me that here in the 21st century that there are still people that find it vulgar,” Nelson said. But I think the people here tonight and hopefully throughout the community will respond very favorably. For some people, this exhibit may be rated PG-13, but it’s absolutely appropriate for the general public.”
Nelson and Hagelberg want the audience to see the emotion behind the pieces and know that figure drawing isn’t just about the body itself, but about the meaning behind each piece of artwork. The history of figure drawing dates back to ancient Greece where sculptures depicting human bodies in the nude were commonplace.
“I hope that they will engage with the feeling of these pieces and that the implied stories will apply to them,” Hagelberg said. “It comes down to the idea of what you’re doing with the figure, what symbolism and metaphor, that’s what makes it contained as piece really.”
Most of the drawings in the exhibition were created during live drawing sessions at CCA. With their artwork, the duo wants to show the audience it's about more than just bodies, and hope they can find meaning in their work.
Ambrose journeys into an intentional loss of memoy
“Will Ambrose: The Forest” sits to the left of the exhibition space. The blend together, yet are somehow still distinct. Some are dominated by tree branches in shades of greens and browns, while others incorporate the semblance of a human figure, but blurred away as though they were a distant memory.
In the summer of 2017, Ambrose visited his grandmother, Dorothy, in a memory-centered rest home specializing in Alzheimer’s cases. During this visit, Ambrose said he discovered that Alzheimer’s didn’t eat away at his grandmother’s memory, but actually “covered over the mind’s capacity for memory like wild growth.”
The visual artist took previously completed works he wanted to keep and painted over them for this current exhibition. Paintings of memories, family, friends and more were taken and turned into something different – a departure from their previous iteration – with Ambrose’s intent to share this feeling of disappearance with his audience.
“It has to do with family and friends and disappearances and there are a number of people in the show who aren’t with us anymore, who died suddenly and that’s part of it,” he explained. “But a lot of people have experienced, if not specifically Alzheimer’s which is where I got the idea, they’ve experienced sudden loss. In this last year, everyone has kind of disappeared from everyone. Neighborhoods disappeared, things changed. So I’m hoping that giving my very personal working-through that people will be able to see something that echoes back to their own worlds.”
The exhibit is structured to make the viewer feels as though they are walking through a forest, full of twists and turns with the paintings surrounding. On the back wall, a video shows Ambrose painting over a completed painting of a woman. This finished painting showing the tree limbs dominating the piece that was once the woman sits beside the projected video.
Seeing the work completed and in the bright space was satisfying for Ambrose. The project was crafted primarily in his home studio, which he described as small and dark. They arranged the CCCA exhibit to embrace the openness, while also mirroring his own process.
“It’s why we moved the walls in the way that they are, they kind of stick out places and make strange angles," Ambrose said during the exhibition opening. "So they’ll have the effect of people walking in and seeing something in one area and then poking around over there instead of one big room where you can see everything at once. The idea is to kind of meander your way through it which has been my process making these paintings.”