The art of being human: Coconino Center for the Arts welcomes new exhibitions

Nelson is aware that the idea of nude images can be intimidating for some, but he’s hopeful viewers will be able to see past that to recognize the beauty in the depictions of the human figure.

The nude is a time-honored subject for artistic expression and it’s curious to me that here in the 21st century that there are still people that find it vulgar,” Nelson said. But I think the people here tonight and hopefully throughout the community will respond very favorably. For some people, this exhibit may be rated PG-13, but it’s absolutely appropriate for the general public.”

Nelson and Hagelberg want the audience to see the emotion behind the pieces and know that figure drawing isn’t just about the body itself, but about the meaning behind each piece of artwork. The history of figure drawing dates back to ancient Greece where sculptures depicting human bodies in the nude were commonplace.

“I hope that they will engage with the feeling of these pieces and that the implied stories will apply to them,” Hagelberg said. “It comes down to the idea of what you’re doing with the figure, what symbolism and metaphor, that’s what makes it contained as piece really.”