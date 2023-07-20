Imagine walking through the Southside of Flagstaff and instead of being met with barren buildings that conceal history within their walls, imagine seeing that history displayed on the outside too – in vivid, larger-than-life prints of community members who made their successes on South San Francisco Street.

Candace Ryan has had a similar idea for the last two years, and 10 months ago, she decided to act upon it. Her first step was reaching out to Chip Thomas, also known as Jetsonorama who is a street artist most known for his work on the Navajo Nation, over Facebook.

“I knew that the mural needed to represent the Southside and the story of the Southside, and he would be the best person to tell that story,” Ryan said.

Celebrating the people who have come before and who are not always recognized is what Thomas said his goal is with this project. He said this mural is about telling the African American story of South San Francisco Street.

Thomas explained that he knew right away he wanted to partner with fellow artist Kill Joy. Although he had never worked with Kill Joy on a collaborative project, Thomas said he was familiar with her art.

Thomas has an ongoing art series where he invites artists from around the world to his home on the Navajo Nation and then spends time learning about the culture and community before creating their projects on the reservation.

“I like [Kill Joy’s] color and her color palette,” Thomas said. “Her prints and the way she repeats patterns, lays things out and uses space. I think because I don't have a formal background in any art training per se, I just like the idea of mashing things up and putting different people with different styles together and seeing what comes up.”

Thomas originally got interested in photography at 14 years old, then began to explore the medium a bit more when he moved to the Navajo Reservation in 1987. He said this passion laid the foundation for his love of street art later in life.

In 2009, while he was traveling around Brazil, Thomas identified with the street art community and said he realized he could combine his documentary-style photography with street art. After returning to the reservation, he did just that. Now, he is using those techniques to give communities in northern Arizona a sense of agency.

“The Southside is changing rapidly,” Thomas said. “We are at a crossroads where we could lose the history of this area, and once you lose the history, it's impossible to get it back. I think it's really, really important to honor that history, the trials, tribulations and triumphs.”

Thomas explained photography is the center of his art, but he has been exploring and experimenting with translucent fabric and wheatpasting. The Southside mural combines these techniques while also showcasing crucial members of history that helped provide a foundation for Flagstaff.

Flagstaff’s Beautification in Action Grant has played a big role in making this dream of Ryan’s come true. This grant runs twice a year and the mural fits the exact description of what the city wants the money to be used for. Ryan said after the mural gained some momentum she applied through the city and was granted $4,500 for the project. However, Ryan said these funds can only be accessed once they reach their goal.

As much as this grant does provide additional aid there are still funds that are not covered. Thomas explained the material they want to use for this project is more expensive since it is more durable and will hopefully stay up forever.

“We are wanting to use some more lasting materials for this mural rather than… regular bond paper,” Thomas said. “There's a synthetic paper that has an indefinite life that we would like to use for this mural.”

Along with the cost of the prints and supplies, the funds generated from the grant and GoFundMe will be used to pay for the artist’s time.

The plan for the mural is for a collage of photographs wheat pasted to the side of the building which has been collected from library archives and personal collections from the community. The process of interviewing people and collecting old photographs has already begun and ensuring the story and photos are historically accurate is a priority, Ryan said.

“I've done maybe five interviews with folks and plan on doing some follow up interviews this month,” Thomas said. “In fact, I’ve come across some really wonderful histories that I would not have uncovered were I not doing this project.”

One of the more impactful pieces of history Thomas said he discovered is a photograph acquired from NAU’s Cline Library.

“I wanna say it’s at [Fort Tuthill], and it's a 4th of July parade,” Thomas said. “It shows maybe four or five men standing on a wagon. It's from 1895 or maybe even earlier, maybe from the 1870s. But two of those men are African-American and contributed through both the railroad and the lumber industry and in the educational system to Flagstaff's growth and development.”

Besides the effort and cooperation needed from residents and key members of the community to help Thomas and Kill Joy gather the history of Southside, the project also needs financial assistance. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had yet to breach a third of its total goal of $6,500.

Ryan said they hope to continue raising funds until the middle of August in order to start the mural during the first week of September. Once the mural begins, depending on Flagstaff weather conditions, it should only take about two weeks to be completed.

Giving back to the community is the purpose of this mural and both Ryan and Thomas repeated how they hope this gives the opportunity to people who have come before and have not always received the recognition.

“The community is welcome to come and hang out and share space with us while we're over there creating,” Thomas said.