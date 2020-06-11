Sewing for the people: Area seamstresses contribute skills to protect communities

In addition to meeting the PPE needs of Flagstaff health care providers and essential workers, Days for Girls worked to supply the community’s neighbors on the adjacent Navajo and Hopi reservations.

“We got 1,000 of our masks up to the Navajo Nation and a lot of kits and materials as well because a lot of Navajo and Hopi women are great seamstresses. A whole bunch of donated fabric was sent up to Inscription House,” Wetzel says.

The Inscription House Health Center is an Indian Health Services facility located between Flagstaff and Page on the Navajo Nation. The Inscription House facility provides pediatric care, internal medicine, ambulatory and family medicine care to approximately 7,000 nearby residents. As of this week, the number of COVID-19 positive cases on the Navajo Nation totaled 6,150, with 285 deaths, according to data from the Navajo Times.

But the sewing group’s impact has not only been felt close to home, as masks produced by them have been distributed around the country as well.

“I’ve personally sent masks to my daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Utah, friends in Ohio, Illinois and Texas,” Wetzel says. “It’s just been wild. And today I did 13 masks for a special order.”