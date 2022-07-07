Reaching for the stars: 'NightVisions'' exhibit isn't the only shiny new thing at Flagstaff art gallery

t’s another summer at Coconino Center for the Arts and the CCA team is not only celebrating the night sky through its NightVisions: Cultural Interpretations of the Night Sky exhibition but is shooting for the stars with the grand opening of the new Digital Resource Center.

The arts space is bringing patrons both a renovated facility and an interactive seasonal art exhibition.

In its eighth iteration, NightVisions is a biannual exhibition centered around the night sky. Specifically, NightVisions 2022 is a partnership with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, made to highlight Flagstaff’s history as the first-ever dark sky city and the importance of dark sky cities throughout the country. Julie Comnick, Coconino Center for the Arts exhibitions and programs director, said this year’s exhibition is expanding on previous year’s themes and ideas and intertwining art and culture to make an impact.

“This exhibition is about opening up ways to interpret the night sky,” Comnick said. “Whether it’s through photographs, paintings or installations, it makes you think deeper and reframes your perspective on what a dark sky experience is.”

This year’s NightVisions exhibition is dedicated to Flagstaff astronomer Carolyn Shoemaker who passed away in August 2021, known for the discovery of Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9, 32 other comets and more than 500 asteroids. Shoemaker’s work and archival elements are displayed through the exhibition, working with the artwork to create a bigger picture.