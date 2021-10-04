Putting beauty to work

Falk’s attraction to art didn’t start as a life direction. Her training is in journalism and political science. Her impulse to make art arose from a passion; she taught herself and took workshops to expand skills that she learned as a child.

“Clothing and textiles are so … tactile,” she said. “Fabric is easy to come by and is typically relatively inexpensive. It’s also a little subversive,” she added, “to make something artistic out of items so ordinary and readily available.”

Textile art is one of the oldest forms of art in human civilization, according to information from My Modern Met, an online community that celebrates creativity. It’s the taking of functional items, like blankets and clothes, and bumping up the aesthetic for something with a freshness of perspective.

“I want to create something people haven’t seen before,” Falk said. “It’s also interesting to me to see how other people interact with the work, how they discover things I may not have been aware of as I’m making a piece.”