During the height of COVID-19, it seemed like everyone was looking for a new hobby. Hannah Pohlmeyer, much like the rest of the world took up baking with her mother and formed her own part-time business, Life Is Sweet, selling macarons and other baked goods.

But, once quarantine ended, this pandemic-hobby stayed a hobby, and Pohlmeyer went back to life as it was before. Later, when she began pursuing photography while in school, the business name Life Is Sweet fell into her lap again because people already associated her with it. While baking fresh treats was definitely sweet, Pohlmeyer couldn’t think of anything sweeter than being able to capture life’s little moments on camera. Life Is Sweet Photography was born, and Pohlmeyer started building her portfolio of weddings, elopements, couples, individuals and families.

Since she shot her first wedding in 2021, Pohlmeyer has focused on learning more about the industry and honing in her skills. One major way that photographers can break into the wedding industry is by second shooting for a more experienced photographer.

“Some people offer couples to hire a second shooter as well,” Pohlmeyer said. “This means that the photographer will hire someone they trust or know to shoot the wedding day with them. Then, the second shooter will give the photos to the main photographer who edits all of them so they are cohesive. As a second shooter, you also can use your images in your portfolio as long as you give credit that you were second shooting with the main photographer.”

Pohlmeyer, like many other new photographers, began second shooting at weddings for about a year before she began booking her own wedding clients.

“It’s a great experience,” Pohlmeyer said. “You shoot alongside them, but you’re getting the additional angles and you’re in all of the places that the head photographer can’t be. So, if they are with the bride at the beginning of the day, the second shooter goes with the groom and during the ceremony, you’re getting different angles. Being able to build my portfolio from second shooting and learning so much from them was a great resource in building my own clientele. Now, it's really exciting to get to be on the other side of things and have a second shooter with me.”

Now, Pohlmeyer is able to mentor other photographers by bringing them along with her. She loves having the opportunity to mentor and share the wedding world with photography beginners and to learn more about the industry every time. What Pohlmeyer has noticed after shooting multiple weddings and even dipping her toes into the elopement world is how different every single one is.

“Every single wedding and every single elopement is a completely different day and so unique,” Pohlmeyer said. “I love that it's becoming more popular to go outside the norm and to make the day exactly what you want, and I’m all about that. No two are the same, and it's beautiful and happy no matter what.”

With her photography, Pohlmeyer said her style can be described as bright, vibrant and true to color. Her focus is on illuminating the beauty of the day and making sure the couple sees it exactly as they remember it. In the wedding world, editing style is a huge deciding factor for couples looking for a photographer and most photographers recommend they find someone who has a style they enjoy.

“I really try to stick to the feel and how things looked during the day,” Pohlmeyer said. “I want you to be able to look back and feel exactly how you felt on that wedding day and remember exactly what it looked like … I try to capture those real and raw moments. There’s nothing like telling the story of a wedding day and capturing the love and happiness of that day.”

Pohlmeyer is so happy to be growing her photography business and wants to shoot more weddings and elopements in 2023. To her, there is nothing as sweet as capturing life’s little joys on film.

“As a wedding photographer, I’m there for you,” Pohlmeyer said. “Nothing is a no. I like to make the day all about the couple and their friends and family. I want to make sure they are able to look back on it in 20, 50 or 80 years and remember exactly how they felt in that moment and capture the beauty of all of it.”

Hannah Pohlmeyer or Life Is Sweet Photography specializes in weddings, elopements, couples, individuals and families. To learn more about Life Is Sweet Photography, head over to her website at lifeissweetbyhannah.com or on Instagram @lifeissweetbyhannah.