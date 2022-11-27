“Not many five-year-olds get to dance with the symphony”: The Nutcracker is back

Since its premiere in 1892 in St. Petersburg, Russia, The Nutcracker has been a classic yearly tradition. Although it was not a huge hit in Russia at the time, American audiences have loved it since the San Francisco Ballet debuted it in 1944. Now, every single year, symphonies and ballets around the world come together to put on the show. In Flagstaff, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and NAU Community Music & Dance Academy have been spinning together their own Nutcracker for 17 years.

The NAU Community Music and Dance Academy teaches music and dance to students from the ages of 3 years old through adulthood. In their rendition of The Nutcracker, each year they cast students of all ages – but primarily focus on those in high school and below. This means that even lead roles are taken on by high school students and that tiny tots, even as young as 5, have the opportunity to take the stage. Lead Dance Coordinator Andrew Needhammer said this opportunity is what makes their production so unique.

“In the Nutcracker, they are between 5 and seniors in high school,” Needhammer said. “For our students, they know that they’ll be in it for years. For 12 years, they know each year they will be a different part and will graduate up through the ranks until eventually, hopefully, they get to be the sugar plum fairy or the snow queen or the Nutcracker prince. It enhances their ballet studies and their dance education and gives them a chance to perform and to see why we have to practice. It’s a good incentive for them and a goal.”

Malory Donahue, The Academy’s Community Program Coordinator, said the Nutcracker specifically is a program they put on yearly, making it something all of the kids eagerly look forward to each year.

“You get to see the different phases on stage in one performance,” Donahue said. “You get to see the tiniest newest dancers all the way up to our graduating students who are ready to move forward. It’s a great snapshot of all of our students to see where they are moving from and where they get to move to.”

While the dance portion of The Nutcracker is one side of it, the production relies heavily on its score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This score is taken on by FSO’s seasoned orchestra. Needhammer said this partnership is unique for a youth production, and something he knows their performers will look back on and remember fondly.

“Our students are so fortunate to have this opportunity,” Needhammer said. “Not many five years olds get to dance with the symphony orchestra. Other schools and academies around the country are doing it to recorded music, but our kids are so lucky. It’s a great opportunity for them.”

The Nutcracker ballet will round out FSO’s 2022, leading them into the continuation of their 73rd season in early 2023. FSO Director Stephanie Stallings said beyond the technical side of the performance, FSO has been focusing on ways to further connect with the community. Their season’s motto “Be Here Now” is all about connecting with one another and enjoying the shared time. Stallings said this year’s The Nutcracker is a way to really embrace the Flagstaff community, whether it's the children on the stage or the families in the audience.

FSO and The Academy are putting on a special 1-hour version of the ballet called The Lollipop Matinee on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. which is a shorter version for families to enjoy, sponsored by the FSO Guild who will pass out lollipops to attendees. This shortened version of the performance will hopefully give families a chance to see the show and bring their little ones some holiday magic.

“The Nutcracker is a timeless holiday tradition that brings together friends and families,” Stallings said. “It’s a beautiful way to introduce both symphony orchestra and ballet to young people. It’s one of the biggest things we do for Flagstaff kids and families during the year. We want to welcome community members to use our concerts as a gathering place.”

Before all three performances on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. for the matinee and 6:30 p.m. for the evening performances, FSO is hosting pre-concert receptions. These receptions will offer patrons a hot cocoa and dessert bar, a holiday shopping boutique whose proceeds go to the Academy, a Nutcracker-themed photo booth and more family fun.

The Nutcracker will be performed twice on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and once on Dec 3 at 6:30 p.m. at NAU Ardrey Memorial Auditorium. To learn more or to purchase tickets, head over to https://www.flagstaffsymphony.org/events/