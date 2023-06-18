June is turning out to be a month of celebration. From Pride in the Pines to the June Jam Festival, Flagstaff is packed with fun summer festivities for everyone, but if you’re looking for something more local and connected to the region, the Museum of Northern Arizona (MNA) has you covered with their annual Heritage Festival.

The Heritage Festival celebrates the numerous Indigenous cultures of the Colorado Plateau. It was originally conceived as a Hopi craftsmen show in 1930 but has grown and evolved over the years. Now, in 2023, the Heritage Festival is an all-inclusive event that allows visitors to experience Indigenous culture, music, dances and art and engage in conversations and workshops held by members of the Indigenous communities of the Colorado Plateau. MNA is inviting everyone to join the celebration on June 24 and 25.

“This festival is such a rich opportunity for everyone. We have an art market with over a hundred artists from at least 10 different tribes,” Kristen Hutchinson, Director of Public Engagement at MNA, said about the event. “It’s not just about people coming to look and buy; it’s about learning and exploring and meeting people. There are opportunities for people to engage in small ways and in some really deep ways. Like our flute making workshop that’s going to be in our historic courtyard.”

“There is a lot that goes into making a reed or wooden flute,” Aaron White said about the workshop. White is an award-winning, Grammy-nominated Northern Ute/Diné singer and songwriter. He has been making traditional river cane flutes and northern wood flutes for over 30 years now. “Flutes have a lot of cultural significance across Turtle Island,” White said. “It was used for storytelling, it was used in medicinal practices and it was used to hunt and during social gatherings. So, I’ll be educating people along with teaching them how to make a flute. It’s going to be hands-on; the people are going to be a part of the creative process.”

Another workshop that will be held is the Hopi and Zuni pottery workshop with Bobby Silas. Silas will be showcasing traditional methods of creating pottery and sharing some of the history behind the art. Other things to look forward to are the performances by Indigenous groups that will take place throughout the day on the mainstage or the balcony overlooking the market. Some of the performances will be tradition while others will be contemporary. Palmer Saufkie, a Hopi flute performer, Dilzhe’e, an Apache singing group, Sage Bond, a metal band, Water Striders, a Zuni dance group and Yoyhoyam (Little Clouds), Hopi youth dancers, will all be performing during the festival. There will also be presentations through the weekend by Indigenous artists.

“We have Patricia Michaels coming and doing a presentation called ‘What to Wear,’ and she’s going to discuss aspects of cultural appropriation in fashion,” Claudine Taillac, Public Programs Manager at MNA, said. “She is going to give people some guidance on what’s appropriate to wear versus what would be culturally traditional and shouldn't be worn outside of that culture.” Patricia Michaels was featured on Project Runway in 2012 and received the highly prestigious Arts and Design Award from the Smithsonian National Museum.

“I think [Michaels’ work is] really insightful,” Hutchinson said. “We see all these beautiful jewelry and clothes and we want to wear it, but we need some guidance on what is appropriate to wear. It's helpful to understand that when you buy from a Native artist or fashion designer, it is meant for you versus when you buy from someone who manufactured the item elsewhere, and the design is being stolen; that's inappropriate. We want to help people understand the cultures and appreciate them and be able to celebrate them appropriately.”

“That’s a big part of why we have the art market as part of this festival,” Taillac elaborated. “It’s a real opportunity for people to buy directly from the artist, and they can engage and get to know them and get a better understanding of what goes into making authentic Native American arts. We also want people to understand that there is actual legislation behind what safeguards Native American arts and culture on this continent. It's an important topic for anyone that wants to buy Native American art and jewelry.”

The Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 25from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MNA members will get a preview on Friday, June 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through the MNA website. Special consideration on ticket prices will be given to Native Americans and MNA members coming to the festival. For more information on the Heritage Festival and ticket prices, visit the MNA website at www.musnaz.org.