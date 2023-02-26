Art has long been an unconventional tool in medicine, having been used as far back as the Middle Ages in Europe. Usually, doctors and therapists use art as a way for patients to express their feelings or to help recover motor functions and increase cerebral activity. According to some studies, art has also been known to alleviate stress, anxiety and even pain by merely being present in a patient’s room. It's no surprise then that a reputable hospital like the Mayo Clinic would have art strewn about their facilities and even whole galleries.

Local artist, Lisa Lee Pearce, is one of several artists that has showcased her art at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and Scottsdale through the Center for Humanities in Medicine. Several of her installations can be found on the concourse level of the Phoenix center, but Pearce’s connection to the Mayo Clinic goes beyond her art.

“I was having some issues with my joints… and nobody could figure out what was causing the inflations in my hands and knees,” Pearce recollects. “I couldn’t find any answers [locally] so I decided to go to the Mayo Clinic.”

Pearce soon became fast friends with her orthopedist during her many visits to the Mayo Clinic. She created a commission piece for the doctor's family. Her art style and medium left quite the impression, and she was soon put in touch with the director of the Center for Humanities.

“I was asked if I wanted to do the concourse level of the hospital,” Pearce said. “The concourse level is about 75 feet of space. I said yes [I’m interested], and it took about a year to complete the installations.”

Pearce’s art installation has been part of the Mayo Clinic since the 90’s. Since then, she’s gone on to work with several art galleries in the Southwest and has started teaching watercolor painting at the Museum of Northern Arizona. On a return trip from Florida, Peace decided to stop by the Mayo Clinic to see her installation.

“I told my husband, let's stop by the clinic to see the installation because I hadn’t seen it in a while,” Pearce said. “Long story I couldn’t find it… I ended up talking to the current director, and she told me it was still up and where it was at. We got to talking, and she invited me to do another showcase at the Mayo Clinic.”

While this is a great honor for Pearce, she still remains active locally, teaching watercolor painting. Her classes will be opening up again at the Gurnsey Building on the Museum of Northern Arizona campus starting March 24 and running until May 19. Friday classes run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while her Saturday classes run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each class is $35 or $250 for the nine-week course on the first day. Classes are limited to the first 10 students that sign up. To sign up or for further inquiry, contact Pearce at lleearrist@gmail.com.