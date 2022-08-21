Learn to capture the moment: Lisa Lee Pearce teaches watercolor painting at the Museum of Northern Arizona

Self expression is an integral part of the human experience. The vehicle through which we express ourselves differs from person to person; some might choose music while others might choose sculpting or even writing. Lisa Lee Pearce settled on art when she was 20-years old and has worked tirelessly to expand and perfect her styles and techniques over the decades.

“There is always something to learn,” Pearce said, “I work on something creative everyday. I always like to expand upon it. Throughout my career, I’ve found that it's all about learning by doing.”

This philosophy led Pearce to study a myriad of other artists and their styles. She traveled locally and abroad to broaden her education. Some of her influences from the New York art scene and beyond include Hockney, Pollock, Diebenkorn and O’Keeffe. Pearce even studied in Florence, Italy for a time.

Locally, she was influenced by artists like Ed Kabotie and southwest landscape painter Merrill Mahaffey. While Pearce is well traveled she feels most at home in the southwest.

“I was born and raised in the Southwest, in Durango, Colorado,” Pearce said, “[My family] moved to Arizona in 1992. I just always felt like I would belong here. [Some of] my [family’s] history from Arizona ”

Since moving to Arizona, Pearce has been heavily involved in the southwest art scene. She has been commissioned to create several pieces for various businesses in the region. One particular noteworthy piece is a mural in the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. In between her travels across the southwest, Pearce would stock up on art supplies here in Flagstaff and visit the Museum of Northern Arizona wherever she got a chance. Eventually, this led to the decision to begin teaching an art course at the museum.

“I thought it would be a really great time to teach at the museum,” Pearce said, “It's such a beautiful setting. We're in this historic cabin with great light and I can't figure a better place to paint. The mountain is just there, [in the background].”

While this might seem like a sudden leap from artist to teacher, Pearce’s family actually has a history of being educators. Pearce’s father, mother and grandmother were all teachers. Pearce also taught watercolor painting earlier this year in spring.

“I love teaching. I'm glad I started teaching.” She talked about her experience last spring. “I don't know everything, but I would like to share what I do know. I love sharing information… It’s like giving back to the community. I think after 40 years, I just had it all in me, and I just wanted to get it out.”

Just like last spring, Pearce is focusing on the beginners.

“[We’ll start with] elements of art,” she said about her lesson plan, “the principles of design, composition and stuff as we go along. You have to have the backbone [to begin].”

Keeping her students in mind, Pearce has created a budget friendly list of materials for her students to bring to class. She has also kept her price for each session low–just $25 for each session per student. Due to the size of the Guersey building she will be teaching at, Pearce has limited the size of the class to 10 participants.

Classes have already begun, but there is still space available. She is offering a morning class on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. There are also afternoon classes open on Fridays and Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Her current classes are scheduled on August 26 and 27 and September 9, 10, 23 and 24.

After a slight break at the end of September, classes will resume in October with the same times on Fridays and Saturdays. October classes will begin on the 7th and run through the 28th.

Anyone interested in taking the classes should email Pearce directly at lleearrist@gmail.com.