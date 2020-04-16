Joy in the tangible: FREE JOY project connects people during difficult times

In a similar spirit to Ben’s Bells, a kindness project originating in Tucson, Eller’s goal with FREE JOY is to give happiness freely. She says she would purposely omit a return address when mailing strangers during her college years, the unknown adding a sense of whimsy that could allow her random recipients to appreciate the unexpected gift without worrying about reciprocating.

Sitting down to compose a letter or gather other cheerful items can be a lengthy process, but what better gift than one’s time, a precious limited commodity even during the best of times.

While Eller started FREE JOY as a localized project, people from all over the world can now sign up to share the breathings of their heart with total strangers in hopes of bringing a little light into their lives.

When participants sign up on Eller’s website, they can choose to either give joy or receive joy. As of this week, the majority of people have noted they are in a secure environment that allows them to offer joy to others. People who may consider signing up to receive joy include health care workers, those struggling with mental health while in isolation and other emotional hardships—to name a few.

“I think it’s hard for us as humans to accept that we aren’t doing well and that we need help, or we could use help,” Eller says.