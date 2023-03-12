Using a wood burner, watercolors, acrylic paint and locally sourced recycled wood, Flagstaff artist Ashley Matelski creates joyful depictions of nature found right in northern Arizona.

Matelski said she’s loved art since she was a little kid and had always known she wanted to be an artist. Originally from Illinois, Matelski made her way to Flagstaff 13 years ago. The 32-year-old artist said she hadn’t started putting her work out there until she was about 25 or 26-years-old.

After starting to use art as her source of income amid the pandemic, Matelski said that she started to feel validated, inspired and supported by her community.

“It’s so scary to put yourself out there as a lot of creative people know, or anyone starting their own business in general,” Matelski said. “You’re like, ‘Am I going to make it?,’ ‘Is this the right move for me?’”

Though every time someone purchased her art, Matelski said she was reassured in her ability to work as an artist.

Matelski started selling her art on Instagram, then eventually began making her work available at First Friday Art Walks downtown. Matelski explained that Babbitt’s Backcountry Outfitters helped her get her foot in the door with First Fridays, then Jill Sans, owner of HeArt Box Gallery asked Matelski to put a piece in the gallery.

“Within hours of the Art Walk starting, she sold it,” Matelski said.

With her success at the HeArt Box, Matelski decided to branch out and started doing a local art pop-up on First Fridays downtown whenever she could.

Then, in August 2021, Matelski opened the Art Loft Collective. There, Matelski and other artists hosted First Fridays, shows and open studio time for people to come and check out local artwork. The multi-purpose space became the avenue Matelski sold most of her art through for a while, she explained.

Despite the success the collective space saw, and its Best of Flagstaff status for 2022, Matelski recently decided to let go of the Art Loft Collective lease and is working from home again. While she re-adjusts to selling her work primarily online, Matelski said she is also re-grounding herself in her creative work after a somewhat forced hiatus due to working hard at the gallery.

“When you’re running a gallery, it’s so much work, but you don’t get to make as much art,” Matelski said. “I applaud all the artists who run galleries as well as create art. I found myself running the gallery more and helping other people more, which brought me a lot of joy, but I wasn’t finding my creative self or finding as much joy in that.”

So, coming out of that experience, Matelski said she has been grounding herself in preparation to blossom yet again.

“I’m planning to come out with a new series and to just revamp myself,” Matelski said. “I’ve been working on the ski hill this winter trying to get myself outside again and get some inspiration.”

Because the subject of most of Matelski’s art is nature and botanicals, finding inspiration from the outdoors is something that’s imperative to her creative process. In her upcoming spring series entitled “Super Bloom,” those botanical influences aren’t going anywhere.

“[The series] is going to be focused on a re-immersion and blossoming of my art as well as like cactus blooms, floral blooms and coming into springtime.”

Aside from the beauty of the botanicals Matelski depicts in her art, she said she takes inspiration from plants as they’ve been the gateway to better helping her understand her surroundings. In learning more about them, the joy and beauty depicted in her art naturally followed.

Up in the Northern Cascades of Washington State, a 24-year-old Matelski was in the conservation corps. Having done a lot of restoration work, a lot of what she focused on was learning about native plants.

So, when she moved back to Arizona, Matelski was compelled to learn more about Flagstaff’s flora.

“I didn’t really have the conservation corps here to guide me,” Matelski said. “I went out on the trails myself, and I started identifying native plants and drawing them to learn about them. That kind of blossomed into my wood burning.”

While several mediums excited Matelski, around the same time she was in the conservation corps, she started teaching herself pyrography—the art of wood burning.

From tree clearing conservation corps projects, Matelski was left with timber cookies which she brought home and turned into coasters. Then, after remembering she was gifted a wood burner by a friend, Matelski said she began experimenting with the art form for fun.

Matelski said she made ornaments, coasters and other little trinkets out of the wood cookies and gifted them to friends and family for Christmas. With positive feedback, Matelski kept going.

“There was a learning curve,” Matelski said. “I never tried it before, and it just seemed like a fun thing to get into and it happened to be a niche.”

Matelski kept learning and refining her skills with pyrography, and eventually, she went from creating small pieces to burning and painting massive wall pieces and coffee tables.

“It really does take practice,” Matelski said. “I compare it to tattoo artists a lot in the sense that you’re working with a medium that’s not solid, you’re working on someone’s skin just like you’re working on wood. It’s very porous, so you have to learn about pressure and just trying to relax yourself. It’s very therapeutic.”

After years of practice and cutting coffee out of her diet for steadier hands, Matelski said she felt like she was able to get to a place where her art was worth selling. She explained that as an artist, she was her own worst critic, and even if someone would have previously bought something, she wanted her work to meet a certain standard first.

When she finally started selling at First Fridays, in the Art Loft Collective or online, Matelski said she took pride in letting her customers know that the wood she creates with is recycled and locally sourced.

Matelski explained that a friend of hers recycles wood from timber projects on the side of his career. So, wood that people would otherwise burn or throw away gets a second chance and Matelski is able to buy the wood at a discounted price.

“Nothing is purchased [new] or outright taken from the forest,” Matelski said. “It’s all native, it’s all locally sourced, so it’s kind of like I’m making an Arizona art piece on Arizona art.”

Matelski said she values the ability to create her art sustainably because she thinks running a sustainable community is important. She said she appreciates that Flagstaff shares that mindset with her.

“There is a lack of resources in Arizona in general,” Matelski said. “I think it’s important to use what we have and what’s available to us.”

Doing so can help protect and preserve the beauty in one’s surroundings, the beauty that Matelski said she finds great joy in translating through her art by accentuating what’s already beautiful in the recycled wood.

“I embellish something that’s already beautiful, and I try to work with the wood grain and see what’s already there,” Matelski said. “I try to show the wood grain too, so it maintains its original beauty. But I add a little extra.”

Since originally learning pyrography, Matelski developed her own style—one that’s joyful and bright.

From gathering inspiration for her art to actually creating it to putting it out for the world to see, she said the process is nothing short of happy.

“I have so much fun making these pieces,” Matelski said. “My favorite part is adding the color.”

On top of burning botanical figures into the wood, Matelski’s work pops with acrylic and watercolor. She explained that the way the color allows the image to pop off the wood brings her art to life for her.

In anticipation for the new colorful botanical pieces that Matelski will be debuting in her “Super Bloom” spring series, people can preview her artwork on her website.

Looking forward to this new phase in her career, Matelski said she wants other artists to not be afraid to put their work out there.

“Every time you try to put yourself out there, it’s so cool and it’s so important and people see you, I see you,” Matelski said.