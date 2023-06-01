Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Driving along U.S. Routes 160, 89 and 98 and in Flagstaff, Page, Shonto and parts of New Mexico, one might see one of Daniel Josley’s 56 murals or a piece from his wide assortment of canvas paintings. Josley’s murals are usually recognizable by their bright, earthy oranges, vivid blues and, more often than not, feature a prominently displayed and detailed horned toad.

Beginning at the start of June, Josley will display a range of his paintings in the Arizona Handmade Gallery. Additionally, he will live paint for the gallery during the ArtWalk on June 2, starting at 6 p.m.

Behind the 35-year-old artist and his work is a past he credits with influencing his new life as an artist and inspiring him through life as he retraces steps of his childhood with his wife and children.

Josley grew up the youngest of three children in Shonto, Arizona where he spent most of his time at school or in the canyons around his town. Most of the time, he lived with his grandparents who raised him and his siblings with traditional Navajo ceremonies, memories of which have gone on to inspire his paintings.

But as a child, Josley said he never thought of art as a career despite his natural ability for drawing. It would not be until 2015 that he would begin his first painting.

The switch to painting came from a feeling of being lost, Josley said. Tired of working only to pay bills, Josley and his family moved from North Dakota to northern Arizona and began to pursue painting more seriously. Josley said the move back has completely changed his perspective.

“When I was working, it was who I was working with, the people working for the company, that was who I knew, those were [all of] my friends,” Josley said. “But now, when I travel, I meet so many people from so many walks of life, and it never gets any less inspiring. It really has grounded me with where I come from and who I am as an individual. So definitely, coming home and reliving the moments that I did as a child but as an adult, it’s definitely a different perspective.”

Josley’s first painting was of his grandfather, John Josley, a year after his death. Josley said his grandfather is symbolized by the horned toad, a recurring motif that he uses in many of the stories he paints.

In Navajo culture, the horned toad represents protection, wisdom, knowledge and good luck, all of which were important to Josley for reconnecting with his identity, he said.

Using painting to retell and explore his memories and identity has felt like an awakening, Josley said. He said getting the chance to relearn his culture as an adult and being able to come back to the area he is from and appreciate it as an adult has given him a new sense of wonder.

“You know the saying, ‘Eventually you come home?’” Josley said. “I never thought I would do that. I always wanted to take my family away and move out there where the necessities were just outside the door. But, I’m really proud we moved home because my kids get to re-experience and relive my childhood in a way.”

Josley has five children with his wife of 23 years and said one of his favorite parts of moving back is taking them camping, hiking and on painting trips in the area he grew up in.

When Josley is not with his family, he is usually traveling for his murals or working on his other projects.

Persistence in Arts is Josley’s business he created to help him broker deals with clients who can use it to commission murals and paintings.

Josley said the rate of murals and shows he does will slow down soon as he prepares to write a children's book about a horned toad who travels to different communities to tell his story. He said this is what he feels he does now and wanted to capture it, along with his other stories, by writing a children’s book using his signature horned toad.

One day, Josley hopes to own a personal gallery where he can display his original artwork which is why he has removed some of his larger paintings from the list of those for sale. However, until then, he plans to continue to be featured in more gallery shows like the one at Arizona Handmade Gallery.

The gallery has held some of Josley’s paintings in the past, but this show will be the first time it features him.

Josley said he is excited to be featured in the gallery because it will give him a chance to see his friends and those who appreciate his work. For Josley, getting to interact with those he knows and make connections with those he does not, makes him appreciate his job even more.

“We’re not only meant to do one thing,” Josley said. “Traveling, meeting new people, it’s always opening that door to new possibilities … I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow, I don’t know who I’m going to talk to tomorrow. Maybe it might be about a mural, maybe it might be about another painting. There’s always that next painting that interests me because I don’t know what it’ll be.”