This year will mark the 12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, this all-Hopi festival will introduce Hopi artists’ talents and share their culture with the public. This festival enhances the Hopi culture by showcasing traditional pottery, traditional baskets, an array of paintings, jewelry, Kachina dolls, traditional Hopi dances and food.

“Welcome to the Hopi Festival!” Edison Tu’tsi, the Hopi Tribe Economic Development Corporation board chairman, said. Enjoy seeing a variety of Hopi artists’ artwork and Hopi dances.”

Every morning, the festival will open with a traditional Hopi prayer, introductions, followed by traditional Hopi social dance performances; attendees can meander through the booths of talented Hopi artists. Additionally, there will be a silent auction featuring several getaway packages, Hopi artwork donated by artists attending the festival and more. Enjoy a family-friendly, two-day event of Hopi artists and traditional dance performances.

“A great place to attend and a great place to meet talented Hopi artists,” Hopi Tribe chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma said.

For more than 11 years, the Hopi Arts & Education Association (HAEA) has hosted the Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival here in Flagstaff. The Hopi festival used to be held at Heritage Square in downtown Flagstaff, but over the past two years, the festival relocated to the Continental Country Club driving range, allowing HAEA to accommodate and highlight more Hopi artists and their traditional and contemporary artwork. Alongside these artists, visitors will be able enjoy entertainment and a wide variety of food vendors that will be posted at the festival.

HAEA’s mission is to bring educational experience and an insight of the Hopi culture to attendees and provide scholarships for higher educational pursuits for the Hopi tribe.

Admission $5 | Children 5 & Under Free | Parking $5

More information and the schedule of events is available at hopifestival.com

Do not miss the only ALL Hopi Art Festival in Arizona!