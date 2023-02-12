Happy Galentine’s Day, Flagstaff. Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona are inviting everyone to the Lunafest traveling film festival at the Orpheum on the 13th of February. Lunafest began as a film festival by, for and about women in 2001 by Clif Bar and company co-owner Kit Crawford. Crawford’s love of film festivals and her drive to spotlight and empower women was the inspiration behind the festival’s creation. Since the first small screening in California 22 years ago, Lunafest has grown into the reputable film festival it is today, showcasing more than 175 feature films and raising more than 7 million dollars for local nonprofits. This season they are coming to Flagstaff.

Lunafest will kick off with raffles and a silent auction during their social hour beginning at 6 p.m. They have four films lined up for a screening beginning at 7 p.m. with a brief program hosted by Girls on the Run. The films range from the short documentary “Reclaim your Water: Natasha Smith” which offers viewers a look into the Ebony Beach Club on the West Coast, to “Pete,” a true story and animated exploration of gender identity and little league baseball. Stories from Girls on the Run will wrap up the evening along with the announcement of the silent auction and raffle winners.

Tickets for the event are on sale now on the websites for the Orpheum, Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona and Lunafest. Prices for tickets begin at $27. The Galentine’s Day event will be held on Monday, February 13. For more information about the event, you can visit the Girls on the Run or Lunafest website.