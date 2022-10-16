Frozen in time: Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Artist in Residence sculpts canyon-scapes

A few years ago, Colorado sculptor Leah Aegerter accompanied some friends on a life-changing trip to the Grand Canyon.

During what she described as a nine-day fast-paced trek through off-trail stretches of the canyon, Aegerter found that her up-close-and-personal introduction to the Grand Canyon was clarifying and inspiring. Unexpectedly, in execution, this inspiration would lead Aegerter back to the famous canyon for an even more intimate encounter.

“I was really inspired by the diversity of geology here,” Aegerter said. “After that trip in the Spring of 2020, I started this process of 3D scanning and then reproducing those scans.”

Aegerter left the Grand Canyon for the first time and was inspired to capture the “life” in geological features throughout the Southwest, using a scanning technique known as photogrammetry. In the Rocky Mountains surrounding her hometown in Carbondale, CO and among southern Utah’s sandstone structures, the sculptor honed her craft digitally then artistically captured the landscapes as moments in a geological lifespan.

Hoping to capture these natural and not-so-fleeting moments as accurately as possible, Aegerter deploys her background in digital fabrication. She explained that utilizing equipment like a 3D printer to produce something physical first requires the creation of a model. Once she develops a model, Aegerter said she can go along with the other stages of her process.

Typically, Aegerter’s models assist in her creation of sculptures carved from wood and replicated in digitally scanned landscapes. With six years of work under her belt, the artist’s photogrammetry-to-sculpting technique is distinctive.

Now, having started her residency, Aegerter spoke about getting her footing and figuring out what her creative process looks like in the canyon. After all, the Grand Canyon isn’t your typical workplace-environment.

Continuing her work with photogrammetry, the sculptor is also applying the same techniques of her signature process and incorporating an altogether new-to-her medium paper. From start to finish, Aegerter has detailed her creative workflow by making her way into the canyon to digitally catalog the rock formations’ shapes and textures while simultaneously noting the “vibes” and emotions of her experience.

Throughout her digital catalog of the canyon’s geology, Aegerter’s phone must be prepared with storage to spare, as she explained how a single hike may require thousands of photos of different rocks.

“I take a bunch of images of [one] rock from all different angles, so maybe 250 images,” Aegerter said. “Then, I use those photos and load them into a software that generates a 3D model on the computer. Then from there, I 3D print the rock scans—and I haven’t gotten to this part just yet, but the plan is to cast paper into the 3D prints.”

While she hasn’t worked with paper on her geological sculptures before, Aegerter is enthusiastic about experimenting with the medium. She is making her own paper for the project and explained that her paper pulps are mixed and ready to be casted into the rock-inspired 3D molds.

“I’m really thinking of [using paper] as a way of documenting and cataloging the textures of the Grand Canyon,” Aegerter said. “I haven’t really figured out what the end process will be, but that’s what the residency is for.”

Consistently taking inspiration from nature surrounding her, Aegerter explained that she yearns for avenues to capture landscapes sculpturally. Without removing or altering natural curves and ridges but also duplicating the structures in a way that’s unique to her, Aegerter takes time to develop closeness to her subjects, deepening her connection to her art.

“I would say there’s something very seductive about seeing the rock textures in new materials,” Aegerter said.

On her first trip to the canyon, Aegerter said despite fostering artistic inspiration, she didn’t necessarily have an opportunity to connect with the Grand Canyon on that deeper level.

Having begun her residency, Aegerter said opportunities for her to intimately explore the canyon have been populous. Aegerter’s first few nights beneath the canyon rim during her residency were “much, much slower” than what she experienced there beforehand.

“Being alone really changes my perception of the place—my personal relationship to it,” Aegerter said.

She described her process as capturing and developing a relationship with the land at one given moment in geologic history—a present moment, as Aegerter experiences it. The Colorado River consistently redesigns the structure of the Grand Canyon. Because of its continuous transformation, the sculptor explained how the landscape feels alive to her.

Approaching the geology from an artistic and visual standpoint, allows Aegerter to center emotions in her sculptural execution. While capturing the landscape of the Grand Canyon, she incorporates feelings like solitude and wholeness into her work.

The artist explained that not everyone can experience moments like the ones she does in the Grand Canyon. For whatever reason art is often a more accessible way for people to experience a place, and consequently, the emotions and vibes that occupy it.

“I would hope that people can kind of feel the tenderness within the sculptures and just be able to put themselves in the headspace that I was in when I was capturing that particular 3D scan or building the sculpture,” Aegerter said.

So far, Aegerter described a few moments that captured her awe—moments that she explained would likely be embedded in her artwork one way or another. She said moments like these are ones that make challenges she faces along the way worth it. Be it obstacles of canyon terrain or digital difficulties, Aegerter said she always finds these special moments beneath the canyon rim.

“In general, a whole day would pass and I’d be super hot and I’d be tired and sweaty and ready to be done with things,” Aegerter said. “But I always have a moment in the day when I’m outside and hiking that’s like, ‘this is why I do it.’”

One specific example where Aegerter’s physical exertion had been made up in “good vibes” occurred while hiking the Escalante Trail, past 75-Mile Creek.

“The trail skirts around the brim of the canyon and then it drops down into the canyon,” Aegerter said. “You hike down to the water, to the Colorado River, and the [canyon] walls felt like they were made of these folds of skin. It just felt very much alive in a way… Later on that day, I saw a great blue heron from above, swooping down really close to the river for a few seconds before landing on a beach. Being able to observe that moment of silence is important to me.”

Throughout her time exploring the canyon, Aegerter said her goal is to continue seeking moments where she sees and feels how alive the Grand Canyon is. Enchanted by the desert landscape, Aegerter expressed that she is not concerned about the potential for scarcity of such “magical” moments.

Additionally, she expressed gratitude for Grand Canyon Conservancy’s artist in residence program, as Aegerter also explained she will be leaving her residency with scans and memories galore to continue sculpting the story of her relationship with Grand Canyon. Because she knows developing this project as much as she would like is attainable, Aegerter said she will be taking her residency to slow down, appreciate where she is and develop her intimate and accurate sculptures telling one portion of the canyon’s story.