Flagstaff Open Studios returns: A glimpse into artists’ creative processes

“I love the idea of using natural materials, and I’ve always been kind of drawn to traditional skills — making bread, things like that,” she said, adding that the baskets can leave recipients with a special memory of Flagstaff through their lingering pine scent.

Natural variations in color ensure each basket is completely one of a kind and Prior has found herself stopping to pick up suitable pine needles for future projects whenever she comes across them on walks or while gardening.

Similarly, returning Open Studios participant Patricia Flower is constantly on the hunt for materials she can use to make her upcycled garden flowers.

“I go in almost daily to a thrift store,” she said. “Yesterday I went into three! I like upcycling things, being environmentally conscious, and also supporting the thrift stores.”

Glass bottles, decorative serving dishes, vases, glass beads and more find new life through Flower’s creative vision. Each finished flower, which can take up to a year to find all the components for, can then be planted outside with rebar or an old curtain rod inserted into the upside down glass bottle stem. Flower said she aims to make the sculptures as botanically accurate as possible, and enjoys hearing where her patrons end up installing them.