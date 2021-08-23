Flagstaff Open Studios returns: A glimpse into artists’ creative processes

For the past 15 iterations of the Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff’s annual Open Studios, Jennifer Prior has been involved behind the scenes, helping her mom, Lynn Overend, manage sales of her popular watercolor paintings.
“Every year when people find out I’m Lynn’s daughter they always say, ‘Oh, are you an artist too?’ and I always say, ‘I can make really good stick figures,’” she said with a laugh.
But now, with the return of Open Studios following 2020’s hiatus, Prior will join the ranks of 25 exhibiting artists participating in the 23rd annual Flagstaff Open Studios on Aug. 28 and 29. The free, self-guided tour invites members of the public into artists’ homes and studios to view demonstrations and purchase paintings, photographs, jewelry, ceramics, fiber art and more at 12 locations throughout Flagstaff.
Prior found her creative niche this past year after revisiting basket making skills she learned from the late Claudia Martin during a workshop at the Arboretum at Flagstaff almost a decade ago. While she said she only made five or so baskets in the years since — all of which she gifted to friends — she recently finished her 25th basket to display during Open Studios alongside her mom’s watercolors. Their mother-daughter boutique will also feature alcohol ink paintings, goat milk soap and polymer clay creations.
Prior weaves her baskets with local ponderosa pine needles which are baked and treated with a vegetable glycerin solution to keep them pliable once dry before she stitches them together in a spiral pattern.
“I love the idea of using natural materials, and I’ve always been kind of drawn to traditional skills — making bread, things like that,” she said, adding that the baskets can leave recipients with a special memory of Flagstaff through their lingering pine scent.
Natural variations in color ensure each basket is completely one of a kind and Prior has found herself stopping to pick up suitable pine needles for future projects whenever she comes across them on walks or while gardening.
Similarly, returning Open Studios participant Patricia Flower is constantly on the hunt for materials she can use to make her upcycled garden flowers.
“I go in almost daily to a thrift store,” she said. “Yesterday I went into three! I like upcycling things, being environmentally conscious, and also supporting the thrift stores.”
Glass bottles, decorative serving dishes, vases, glass beads and more find new life through Flower’s creative vision. Each finished flower, which can take up to a year to find all the components for, can then be planted outside with rebar or an old curtain rod inserted into the upside down glass bottle stem. Flower said she aims to make the sculptures as botanically accurate as possible, and enjoys hearing where her patrons end up installing them.
“There’s a lot of care that goes into the matching of not only the colors, but texture, and then I put them together and come up with a name,” she said. “I find it very fortunate because I am a retired biology professor so it’s a neat way of combining my love of biology and the creative process, and it keeps me busy.”
Beyond supporting the philanthropic missions of thrift stores like Sharon’s Attic and Hodgepodge through her patronage, Flower also donates a percentage of proceeds from sales to community mainstays such as Aveda 115, the Arb and High Country Humane.
A wide variety of art awaits visitors to this year’s Open Studios, much of it perfect for early holiday shopping while also supporting local artists and organizations. While the Prelude to Open Studios is not happening this year, the public is still welcome to visit the Arts Connection Gallery in the Flagstaff Mall to view some of the artists’ work beforehand.
“When you make the tour, however many studios you visit, I know you will all be once again amazed at the talent and diversity of all the artists’ work,” ACF Executive Director Mike Frankel said.
A map and more information about the event can be found at flagstaff-arts.org.