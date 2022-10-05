FlagShakes invites you to watch ‘The Comedy of Errors’ this October

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival (FlagShakes) will be producing Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” during its upcoming fall season. The production will be running from October 7 - 16 at the Coconino Center for the Arts.

Director Katherine Mayberry said she couldn’t be more excited to share this production with the community, especially after the show dates were pushed, due to the pandemic.

“This show has been in the works for almost three years,” Mayberry said. “Originally, the show was supposed to happen in 2020 but then the pandemic happened, and the show was put off. So, it’s been kind of a long time in the making to get this production off the ground.”

Mayberry explained that while all of the language within the play is Shakespeare’s original writing, the production group has put slightly their own spin on the setting and costume designs. Certain parts of the play’s setting create an old west feel, Mayberry said. Actor Justus Burkitt, who plays the role, Romeo of Syracuse, said he enjoys when productions, such as this, include familiar pieces of setting or costumes.

“I always find it fun, when possible, to localize live theatre and kind of put the trappings of something recognizable to the audience around it, and I think that any time you go with the old west aesthetic for an American Southwest audience, that it lands with them pretty well,” Burkitt said.

Both Mayberry and Burkitt said what made this production truly special and even more fun to produce was the people involved in creating and executing it.

Burkitt said the particular group of artists that FlagShakes has assembled for “The Comedy of Errors” has been his favorite element of the production thus far. Similarly, Mayberry said she enjoyed working with a group of artists she was completely unfamiliar with since it allowed for a lot more creativity from every angle of the production.

“I can suggest things, and I have no idea what’s going to come out of someone when I give them a note,” Mayberry said. “To see their imaginations working and to just be exchanging ideas with new people is a great experience for me.”

In comparison to the other Shakespearean comedies he has performed in, Burkitt said this production stood out in a few key ways — the main difference being that Mayberry has taken an even-handed approach to all aspects of it, rather than only highlighting the comedic parts.

“There’s a threat of actual impending danger for some characters,” Burkitt said. “There’s some moments that are a little bit more serious and less funny. I feel like in the past when I’ve been involved in Shakespeare’s comedies, the serious notes tend to be glossed over or toned down and it feels like thus far, Katherine’s approach has been to treat those things with essentially equal attention.”

Both Mayberry and Burkitt said they largely credit the cast and crew of the production for making it a truly special experience.

“This particular set of people will never be in one production in the same combination of characters again,” Mayberry said. “So, you have people’s imaginations coming together in a way that is particular to this group of people.”

FlagShakes Marketing Director Hannah Fontes said she encourages anyone and everyone to come experience “The Comedy of Errors.” Regardless of one’s understanding of Shakespeare or knowledge of his work, Fontes said this production provides a great opportunity for community members to venture into the realm of Shakespeare and have a fun time while they’re at it.

Mayberry also said she encourages anyone who’s interested to come out to the production and give it a try. Many of the comedic aspects that Shakespeare originally included in the play are tropes that are still commonly used in sitcoms and modern comedic productions, Mayberry explained.

“I think this play is sort of overlooked in terms of ‘can’t fail’ funny comedies,” Mayberry said. “It works for the audience on the same level that ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ does. There are all these recognizable things like mistaken identities and confusions and near misses and

door-slamming farcical kinds of things that can be recognized from modern sitcoms, but they’re in this play.”

While producing a play such as “The Comedy of Errors” has been a taxing process for many, Burkitt explained that the quality of the production has deeply benefited from the amount of time and effort that has been put into it.

“The caliber of this production that people are going to see is not necessarily something that Flagstaff has historically been able to offer, and I think that it’s really cool that FlagShakes is putting together something of this degree and of this quality,” Burkitt said.

The FlagShakes team also believes in making theatrical productions more family oriented than the typical production or theatre company. Fontes, Burkitt and Mayberry each expressed that families and children are always welcome at FlagShakes productions and are especially welcome to come laugh along with their families at “The Comedy of Errors.”

FlagShakes prides itself on being “fidget-friendly,” Fontes explained. This typically means that children of all ages are welcome to attend productions and lap-sitting is allowed. Parents are also welcome to get up to move to the back of the theatre at any time during the production if their child wants to move around or needs to be taken care of in any way.

“We would rather a kid come to the show than not, so definitely bring those kiddos,” Fontes said. “Make it a family affair!”

In regards to the production itself, Burkitt explained that, especially with “The Comedy of Errors,” the jokes that are intended to land with adult audience members are more than likely not going to be understood or interpreted by younger audiences.

“Almost all of Shakespeare’s comedies, I would venture to say, there are some jokes that adults are going to get and they’re going to laugh at on an adult level, but thankfully, one of the benefits of Shakespeare’s language is that usually those jokes will go over the heads of people too young to be the target audience for that,” Burkitt said.

FlagShakes typically produces between four and six shows per year, beginning in March and running through December. As the company is nearing the end of its 2022 season, Fontes said the final show they will be producing — directly following “The Comedy of Errors” — is their Christmas production of “Gift of the Magi.”

“The Comedy of Errors” will run from October 7-16, Fridays through Sundays at the Coconino Center for the Arts and Ponce said she encourages anyone interested in attending the production to buy their tickets online prior to attending.