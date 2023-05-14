This morning, Flag Live released their latest documentary, “Behind the Paintbrush,” about Flagstaff artist Jo Rohrbacker and the road that led her to becoming a muralist. Filmed and edited by recent NAU graduate and Rohrbacker’s daughter, Ember Crowley, the film explores the healing power of art and the joy of creativity.

While painting a mural of the Virgin Mary on the wall of Casa de la Esperanza, a resource center in Sasabe, Sonora operated by the non-profit organization Salvavision, Rohrbacker’s voice narrates a story filled with hope and tragedy.

“There was a lot of trauma in my life that started young that I had to figure out ways to navigate,” she says while opening a can of red paint. “For me, that process was through art.”

Her art allowed her to cope with the scars from her youth and teach others how to do the same; to find safe spaces within creativity and nurture each other as a community. Art helped Rohrbacker find confidence in herself, and her process has evolved into something less like dire.

“[Art’s] become less about survival and about saving that soul and that spirit that depended so much on a safe place for me to escape to… Now, it’s more soothing. It’s easier. It’s more rhythmic. It’s more fluid… I know I’m going to go through that doubt through every process… I now can understand that those emotions and feelings, they’re not necessarily good and not necessarily bad. They’re just unreliable.”

Rohrbacker’s story is deeply moving, and the lens through which Crowley shoots communicates a message of strength and resilience that balances the grace of the artwork.

You can view "Behind the Paintbrush" on YouTube for free @flagstafflive.