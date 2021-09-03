Creativity in bloom: Chiara Skabelund embarks on textile design journey

Skabelund places sustainability as centrally as possible in her practice, hoping to make it more and more prominent as she progresses in the craft. Not to mention many of her designs take their cue from the natural world.

“Most of my designs are inspired by the things around me or the things in my life that affect me,” Skabelund said. “For example, relationships, politics, climate change, etc. A lot of my art and the designs on my bags are things I drew when I went to Italy for a three-month internship at an organic farm in Tuscany…Recently I have gone back and looked at old sketchbooks and turned some of those drawings into designs for my bags or tea towels. So everything I make has a little bit of meaning to me.”

Over the course of the summer, Skabelund has spent much of her time at her sewing machine. She sold her wares outside Steep Leaf Lounge in downtown Flagstaff for First Friday Art Walk over the summer. Her booth is unmistakable with as a brightly-colored beacon in a sea of people, staffed by Skabelund and her mom, who is a major support figure when it comes to selling her crafts. However, Skabelund is quick to point out that money isn’t the main driver.