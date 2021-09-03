Creativity in bloom: Chiara Skabelund embarks on textile design journey

Chiara Skabelund distinctly remembers the first sculpture she ever made: a giant carrot constructed from yarn. She was 3, the creation spread out on the floor.
Now 21, the budding fashion designer and printmaker has moved through several mediums in her life — painting, graphic design, mixed media and, most recently, taking a deep dive into the world of textile arts. Tote bags and tea towels adorned with brightly colored sunflowers and pomegranates, pastel t-shirts and tank tops with screen-printed moths, dragonflies and her own drawings make up just a fraction her new and quickly growing collection.
It wasn’t until the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that Skabelund began making clothes, unearthing her grandmother’s old Necchi sewing machine. She began sewing just for herself and eventually branched out to selling her pieces at pop-ups and art markets in Flagstaff, as well as online through Instagram and her newly-launched Etsy shop, “ChiaraRoseDesign.”
“I became quite obsessed and started experimenting with clothing and bags,” Skabelund said. “The more I practiced and got [the] hang of the craft, I started to create some items that I could not only sell but also that I was really proud of.”
Skabelund relied mostly on online video tutorials to teach herself.
“As my father always says, you don’t really need to go to art school when there's YouTube!” Skabelund joked.
But Skabelund — daughter of local artist Shawn Skabelund — has a formal artistic education in addition to her informal one. With an artist as a father and an art-historian mother, Skabelund told Flag Live! her exposure to the arts has been constant and varied. She studied graphic design at Portland’s Pacific Northwest College of Art for a year before the pandemic forced her to return to Flagstaff. There, the many hours of quarantine downtime led to her current endeavors.
Skabelund also attributes her creativity to a number of classes she took in high school. A 2018 graduate of Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, Skabelund immersed herself in everything from dance and mixed media to theater and creative writing.
“But I always knew that my passion was fine art,” she said.
“Another great part of FALA was the experiential field trips we got to go on,” she added. “I was able to go to Mexico, Nicaragua and Chicago. On those trips we usually got to do some form of art, such as workshops, making murals or building water bottle sculptures with kids.”
The trips impacted her greatly, fueling not only a passion for art, but also a focus on social and climate justice, something she still seeks to integrate into her artistic practice, textile and otherwise.
“They gave me a passion for creating art not just about my own experiences but also the experiences of others and the difficulties that face the world,” Skabelund said.
Skabelund places sustainability as centrally as possible in her practice, hoping to make it more and more prominent as she progresses in the craft. Not to mention many of her designs take their cue from the natural world.
“Most of my designs are inspired by the things around me or the things in my life that affect me,” Skabelund said. “For example, relationships, politics, climate change, etc. A lot of my art and the designs on my bags are things I drew when I went to Italy for a three-month internship at an organic farm in Tuscany…Recently I have gone back and looked at old sketchbooks and turned some of those drawings into designs for my bags or tea towels. So everything I make has a little bit of meaning to me.”
Over the course of the summer, Skabelund has spent much of her time at her sewing machine. She sold her wares outside Steep Leaf Lounge in downtown Flagstaff for First Friday Art Walk over the summer. Her booth is unmistakable with as a brightly-colored beacon in a sea of people, staffed by Skabelund and her mom, who is a major support figure when it comes to selling her crafts. However, Skabelund is quick to point out that money isn’t the main driver.
“A lot of people have told me that, in order to grow your business, you need to make more things that people will want or that are trendy, but for me I’m not making these bags or designs for anyone. I’m making them for myself,” she said. “If someone happens to like my designs and wants to support me, then that is awesome and makes me so happy but I’m not doing this just for the money.”
With an upcoming move to Phoenix fast approaching, Skabelund will set up downtown one more time — for now. Then, come late August she’ll begin a degree in textiles and printmaking at Arizona State University.
After that, well, she isn’t certain, but art will definitely remain in the proverbial picture.
“I don’t really know what I want for my future. I am not really someone who has one dream or wants to do one thing for the rest of my life,” Skabelund said. “All I know is that I want to create art and if I can make some money from it, then that is great. It would be really cool to work for or with an eco-conscious company that makes cool clothes or even have my own company like that one day.”
You can find Skabelund set up outside Steep Leaf Lounge (1 E. Aspen Ave.) on Friday, Sept. 6 for First Friday Art Walk.
You can also visit her online shop at www.etsy.com/shop/ChiaraRoseDesign and on Instagram at @chai_arts.