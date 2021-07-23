Community discussion for proposed 2023 Dark Sky Fest set for Aug. 4

Flagstaff could see a new festival celebrating the city's creative community in 2023.

Creative Flagstaff tentatively set the dates for the inaugural “Dark Sky Arts & Ideas Festival” (DSAIF) for May 19 to 29, 2023.

The initial event will be at least 10 days long, beginning one week after Northern Arizona University’s spring graduation with a tentative end date of Memorial Day. Future festivals may extend past Memorial Day into the early part of June.

The festival is in part based on the acclaimed ArtPrize Grand Rapids art competition and festival, which activates many areas of Grand Rapids. It is hoped that DSAIF will involve many businesses, cultural sector organizations, artists and neighborhoods in Flagstaff. It is also intended to attract artists, visitors and other presenters from around the nation and world.

"This important event is for the community and will showcase Flagstaff as a vibrant and collaborative interdisciplinary creative community," a statement from Creative Flagstaff detailed.