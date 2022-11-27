Celebrated Navajo artist's painting is installed at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona

The Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona (RHNA) will be installing a painting donated to them by former patient, Baje Whitethorne Sr., a long celebrated Diné (Navajo) artist. The painting is titled “Evening Skies, Two Yei.”

Whitethorne is a current resident of Flagstaff, but he grew up on Dinétah (Navajo Reservation) near Shonto, Arizona. He is a prolific artist with many of his pieces in museums, galleries and private collections throughout the world. Whitethorne has also published two children books, illustrated nine other children books and is influential in the Native American community. Some of his accomplishments include mentoring Native American artists, helping develop small businesses in the Native American community and the founding of the Buddy Whitethorne foundation; a nonprofit created in honor of his late son Bahe Whitethorn Jr who passed away in 2018. His artworks are reflective of his rich cultural heritage. For over 40 years, Whitethorne has been wholly dedicated to his art, but that almost came to an end earlier this year when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

When he was in the hospital, Whithorne suffered a heart attack and had to be placed on a ventilator for a week. Severely debilitated by the virus, Whithorne was recommended inpatient rehabilitation by doctors in order to regain his strength. In June 2022, Whitethorne was admitted to RHNA to begin his rehabilitation journey. During his stay at RHNA, the staff focused on therapies to help regain the strength he lost due to prolonged illness and also to revitalize his weakened heart.

“It was like having a personal gang to help me,” Whitethorne said in a statement released by RHNA as part of their success stories. “They encourage you to move, and you have to move in order to learn more movement. You can’t give up. You’ve got to tell yourself you can move your legs. I told myself, ‘I have a business to run and artwork that is not finished, not framed. I have art to get back to. Everybody played [a] role in my recovery, and everybody had their unique way of getting me to do things. The first time walking the full length of the hallways felt so good that I could do it.”

While he was undergoing therapy Whitethorne was reminded of the painting he did “Evening Skies, Two Yei.” which depicts cool colored swirls of air pushing up warm air about some mesas below in a dance. In his success story profile on the RHNA website, Whitethorne said the movement in the painting reminded him of the healing process. “When illness comes, so does the healing, just like the cold air pushes away the heat of summer; healing pushes out what illness brings.” Whitethorn said.

The installation of Whitethorne’s painting will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at 1 p.m. in the main foyer of the RHNA.