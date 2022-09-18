Art or imitation: Local tintypist Eric Retterbush questions the role of artificial intelligence in the creative process

“Is this real art, if there is no human maker?”

This is the question on the mind of Eric Retterbush, a local Flagstaff tintype artist, as he compares images produced by an AI computer software called Midjourney to those of his own making.

“I make objects, and [they] are chemical reflections of reality. I make an accurate mirror image of real people or objects. Midjourney is a best guess,” he remarked, referring to the software. He’s been using it to imitate his own creations, experimenting to see how close it might come.

A tintype is an antiquated photography technique that was used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries using metallic particles to create an image on a sheet of lacquer-covered tin. The process involves several steps of complicated chemical layering, and any variance in these steps can alter the final product—intentionally or not. It’s this multi-step process that drew Retterbush in.

“It’s labor intensive and produces remarkable objects. Temperature changes the process, direct light, humidity and all these play a part in the many chemical reactions that go into making a tintype. It's like being a detective; when something goes wrong, you gotta figure it out.”

Retterbush began similar detective work when he acquired Midjourney. As he put in different prompts, he began to wonder where exactly the program might supersede him as far as quality of art. “My first thought with this was: Can it recreate a tintype, can it replace me, can it replicate my art?”

In his downtown studio, Retterbush searches for the answer to this question as he continues working on his process. Some of Retterbush’s projects include studio portraits, environmental portraits and a couple series on COVID frontline workers and doctors. One particular series he did for the Smithsonian caught my eye.

Titled “Female Doctors of the Navajo Nation,” it was about bringing awareness to Navajo individuals who served at the height of the pandemic. The project focuses on the contrast between these Navajo women in traditional historical garb versus modern medical scrubs. These women bringing older customs into awareness seem to highlight the fact of tintype as an archaic method that is being rediscovered and revitalized.

“Back then, the money was in portraits,” Retterbush explained, referring to the century past when tintypes were the primary form of photography and visual documentation. “Today, it’s fine art and experimentation. We [artists] want to stand out.” It seems that when it was in its prime, the photographic method was about simple utility. It allowed the rich to remember their families or immortalize themselves as an influential member of society without reaching to the bottom of their pockets.

I asked Retterbush about the limitations of such an analog form in comparison to digital art or even painting, both of which allow the artist to experiment with color and subject in seemingly endless ways. He was far more enthusiastic about his medium. “You can learn from the process and go backwards. The chemical process is nearly endless.

He described how much potential the simplest alterations hold when one merely tweaks the angle of lighting, disturbs the lacquer application or switches the chemical recipes. Image layering is a possibility as well, which involves producing a new image over the top of another. When he wants to try something new or when he notices a mistake in any process, he will retrace his steps and discover where he went wrong. The whole thing keeps him on his toes with discovery and anticipation of what any change might produce.

Yet, Retterbush was not so enthusiastic with his conclusions on Midjourney. While the resurgence of the tintype may bring the past to the present, the question is whether we should be so generous with AI software bridging the present to the future. “[It’s a guess] by a computer about what somebody or a scene looks like. But it is not real,” he said. However, he wasn’t so staunch as to deny the software any usefulness within the studio. “It can be used as an inspiration generator,” he continued, “and like many huge innovations in the art world, this will accelerate the ability and complexity of artists.”

The software continues to make national headlines as an artist recently won a state fine arts competition with an image generated by Midjourney. The question remains: Is it art or is it imitation? Perhaps, time will tell.

You can visit Eric Retterbush’s website to view his projects and book a session at ericretterbush.com.